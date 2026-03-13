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car&bike Awards 2026: Ducati Panigale V4 Bags Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Award

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 08:30 PM
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car&bike Awards 2026: Ducati Panigale V4 Bags Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Award
Key Highlights
  • Ducati Panigale V4 wins Performance Motorcycle of the Year Award
  • It is currently priced at Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine

The Ducati Panigale V4 has claimed the title of Performance Motorcycle of the Year at the car&bike Awards 2026. The superbike secured the award in a category that featured a host of new and updated performance motorcycles introduced over the past year.

During the evaluation process, the Panigale V4 was assessed alongside other contenders, including its stablemates such as the Ducati Panigale V2 and the Ducati Streetfighter V4. As part of the judging process, all motorcycles were ridden and evaluated by the jury under identical conditions at the Madras International Circuit, after which the final scores were compiled.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator

Ducati Panigale V4 Jury Round Bikes 114

Powering the 2025 Panigale V4 is Ducati’s MotoGP-derived 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine featuring a reverse-crankshaft layout. The motor has been extensively updated and belts out 213 bhp at 13,500rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati also reduced the engine’s weight, with the updated unit said to be around 1 kg lighter than before.

The 2025 Panigale V4 was launched in India in March 2025 and is currently priced at Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Ducati Panigale V4
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8.7/10
Ducati Panigale V4
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₹ 32.05 - 77 Lakh
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