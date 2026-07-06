MG Windsor EV Sales Cross 75,000 Units In Under 2 Years

JSW MG Motor India has announced that wholesales of the MG Windsor EV have crossed the 75,000-unit mark in under 2 years. The announcement comes around 7 months after the popular EV crossed the 50,000-unit sales mark in November last year. Sales of the EV in H1 CY2026, meanwhile, have crossed 19,000 units. The Windsor EV was launched in the Indian market in October 2024, with the option of a larger battery becoming available starting in May 2025.

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Commenting on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The Windsor is a winning proposition delivering strong value and resonating with the preferences of Indian car buyers. With its customers spanning across metros and emerging markets, the MG Windsor has meaningfully contributed to accelerating India’s EV adoption, transforming the way India moves.”

Since its launch, the Windsor EV has gone on to become one of the best-selling EVs in the Indian market. The EV is available in a choice of three variants and two battery pack options. Lower variants are offered with a 38 kWh battery offering a range of up to 331 km, while buyers wanting more range can opt for the Pro trims, which offer a larger 449 km range and some additional features such as a powered tailgate and ADAS tech on the top model.

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Prices for the Windsor EV start from Rs 14.70 lakh and go up to Rs 19.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for outright purchase. Buyers also get the option to purchase the vehicle under the Battery-as-a-service model that reduces the starting price to Rs 9.99 lakh with battery rental costing an additional Rs 3.99 per km (Rs 4.50 per km for the larger battery).