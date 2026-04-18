MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has revised prices for its premium EV lineup, increasing the cost of both the M9 electric MPV and the Cyberster electric roadster. The M9 sees a steep hike of Rs 5 lakh, with its price now at Rs 75.90 lakh, up from Rs 69.90 lakh, while the Cyberster gets a Rs 2.50 lakh increase, taking its price to Rs 77.49 lakh from Rs 74.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This follows MG’s earlier announcement of price revision across its range from April 2026, attributed to rising input costs.

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The electric MPV is sold in India in a single variant and, at this price point, it doesn’t have a direct rival. However, the closest premium MPV is the Kia Carnival, which remains an ICE alternative. The Carnival is priced at Rs 59.42 lakh (ex-showroom), making it over Rs 15 lakh more affordable than the M9.

The MG M9 features a large 90 kWh NMC battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 548 km on a single charge, paired with a front axle-mounted motor. Offered in a 7-seat configuration, the M9 comes with massage and ventilated seats, dual-pane sunroofs, Level 2 ADAS, and a 13-speaker JBL sound system.

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The Cyberster, too, is offered in a single variant in its AWD guise. It is equipped with two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, channelling it to all four wheels. It has a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds. The car is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that delivers a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge.

The Cyberster, alongside the MG M9 luxury MPV, are retailed exclusively via the MG Select dealerships across the country.