logo
New Delhi

MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Apr 18, 2026, 04:29 PM
Follow us on
MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • MG M9 price up by Rs 5 lakh
  • Cyberster now priced at Rs 77.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Follows MG’s price hike announcement earlier this year

JSW MG Motor India has revised prices for its premium EV lineup, increasing the cost of both the M9 electric MPV and the Cyberster electric roadster. The M9 sees a steep hike of Rs 5 lakh, with its price now at Rs 75.90 lakh, up from Rs 69.90 lakh, while the Cyberster gets a Rs 2.50 lakh increase, taking its price to Rs 77.49 lakh from Rs 74.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This follows MG’s earlier announcement of price revision across its range from April 2026, attributed to rising input costs.

Also Read: MG Majestor Enters Guinness World Records For Pulling 406 Tonne Train On Rails

MG M9 EV Web 15

The electric MPV is sold in India in a single variant and, at this price point, it doesn’t have a direct rival. However, the closest premium MPV is the Kia Carnival, which remains an ICE alternative. The Carnival is priced at Rs 59.42 lakh (ex-showroom), making it over Rs 15 lakh more affordable than the M9.

The MG M9 features a large 90 kWh NMC battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 548 km on a single charge, paired with a front axle-mounted motor. Offered in a 7-seat configuration, the M9 comes with massage and ventilated seats, dual-pane sunroofs, Level 2 ADAS, and a 13-speaker JBL sound system.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: MG Cyberster Gets Showstopper Of The Year Award

MG Cyberster image 5

The Cyberster, too, is offered in a single variant in its AWD guise. It is equipped with two electric motors (one on each axle) that produce a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, channelling it to all four wheels. It has a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds. The car is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that delivers a maximum range of 580 km on a single charge.

The Cyberster, alongside the MG M9 luxury MPV, are retailed exclusively via the MG Select dealerships across the country.

# JSW MG Motor India# MG M9 Luxury MPV# MG M9# MG M9 Electric MPV# MG M9 Price hike# MG Cyberster Price hike# MG Cyberster# MG Cyberster electric roadster# MG Cyberster Electric Convertible# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story

Popular MG Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh