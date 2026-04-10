MG Majestor Enters Guinness World Records For Pulling 406 Tonne Train On Rails

The soon-to-be-launched MG Majestor SUV has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for “Heaviest Train Pulled by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Rail.” The train in question was a WAG-9HC locomotive, with passenger coaches and a guard coach, independently weighing 406.4 tonnes. The Majestor pulled the train over a distance of 300 feet, between Kakapora and Awantipora railway stations, in Jammu & Kashmir. With this, the MG SUV surpassed the Guinness World Records qualifying benchmarks of 400 tonnes and 100 feet, setting a new world record.

MG says that all parameters, like the train’s weight, track conditions and distance, were professionally documented in accordance with Guinness World Records verification protocols. The Majestor that was used for this record too was a standard production model. The company says that it made no changes or enhancements to the engine or the drivetrain. Also, the tyres on the SUV were also stock, and there were no traction enhancements made to it either. The only thing added to the SUV was a set of rail wheels, simply to guide the SUV on the railway tracks.

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “This achievement is a powerful demonstration of what the MG MAJESTOR is engineered to deliver. It reflects our focus on building vehicles that combine strength, precision and control, even in the most demanding conditions. With the MAJESTOR, we are setting new benchmarks for capability while staying committed to delivering meaningful innovation and confidence to our customers.”

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine delivering 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is also supported by first-in-segment Triple Differential Locks (front, rear and centre), and an Advanced 4WD system with 10 off-road modes.

This record has helped MG show the new Gloster’s capabilities under extreme load conditions, while testing its traction management, torque delivery and structural integrity.