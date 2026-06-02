2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched in India; Priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2026 Avenger Street 220 in India at a price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has quietly been added to the company's official website, marking the return of the Street 220 badge to the Avenger range after it was discontinued back in April 2020 due to emission norms.

Mechanically, the Avenger Street 220 remains identical to the Cruise 220. Power comes from a 220cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 19bhp at 8,500rpm and 17.6Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

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The key differences between the two models lie in their design and ergonomics. The Avenger Street 220 features a lower-set handlebar, which is aimed at delivering a more commanding and urban-friendly riding position. Unlike the Cruise 220, it does away with the pillion backrest and replaces the tall windshield with a compact flyscreen.

Visually, the Street 220 adopts a darker and sportier appearance thanks to its blacked-out treatment. Bajaj is offering the motorcycle in two colour schemes — Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red.

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With the re-introduction of the model, Bajaj has streamlined the Avenger lineup once again. The Avenger Street 160 has been discontinued, leaving the Avenger Cruise 220 and the new Avenger Street 220 as the only cruiser motorcycles in the company's portfolio.