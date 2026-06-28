Renault Kwid Facelift India Launch On July 3

Renault India is set to give the Kwid entry hatchback a second major facelift a decade after the model was launched in 2015. The facelifted Kwid was first spied testing on Indian roads last year, with the hatch looking to draw styling inspiration from the Dacia Spring sold in Europe and the Renault Kwid E-Tech unveiled in Brazil last year - both of which are all-electric.

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Based on previous spy shots, the Kwid looks to get a more upright fascia while retaining the split headlamp design brought in with the last facelift. The LED daytime running lamps looked to feature Y-shaped lighting elements, while the main headlamps were smaller and sat flush with the bumper. The grille too appeared to be slimmer and of a simpler rectangular design, while the bumper featured slim air vents to allow air into the engine bay.

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At the sides, the Kwid test mule retained the basic lift-style door handles and new wheel designs, while around the back, the tail lamps also look set to feature Y-shaped lighting inside.

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Inside, the test mule featured a new free-standing central touchscreen and a more squared-off instrument binnacle. Globally, the Kwid/Spring received a heavily redesigned cabin with a large free-standing central touchscreen and a digital instrument screen within the instrument binnacle compared to the current Kwid’s LED readout display. It, however, remains to be seen if the India-spec car could get a similar upgrade.

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Mechanically, the new Kwid is expected to remain unchanged, with the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine expected to soldier on. The unit is expected to continue to be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT.

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The Kwid remains the only direct rival to the Maruti Suzuki Alto in the Indian market, with other mass market brands like Hyundai and Tata no longer fielding models in the segment.