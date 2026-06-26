New Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Boxy Styling, Hybrid Powertrain & Pleos Infotainment
- New Elantra offered with 2.0-litre petrol, 1.6 hybrid powertrains
- Sales in global markets to commence later this year
- Wheelbase extended by 30 mm
Hyundai has unveiled the latest generation of the Elantra, or Avante as it's called in South Korea. The latest iteration of the Hyundai executive sedan adopts Hyundai’s new Art of Steel design language, featuring more angular, boxier proportions with almost retro-inspired elements, while the cabin takes on a more minimalist design theme.
Also read: New-Gen Hyundai i20 Revealed
New Hyundai Elantra: Exterior
Starting with the styling, the new Art of Steel design language gives the Elantra a more traditional three-box proportions, but with sharp cuts and creases evident throughout the bodywork. The coupe-styled look of the predecessor is carried over, though the bodylines are not as sinewy as before, swapping out the flowing bodylines for harder edges.
Up front, the fascia features a layered design with the pseudo ‘H’ motif visible in the shape of the high-set daytime running lamps at the base of the heavily sculpted bonnet. The bumper features a mix of body-coloured and blacked-out sections, with squared-off design detailing, and also incorporates the main headlamps within the faux side vent housings.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range
In profile, the prominent flares to the front fender and rear haunch are apparent, while a crisp shoulderline runs the length of the vehicle. The roofline is more squared out than before as well, with a notable dip only noticed at the meeting of the C- and D-pillar from where the roofline flows downwards and neatly merges with the shallow rear deck with its integrated spoiler. An interesting design element visible in the vehicle’s profile is the small rear quarter window between the thick C and D-pillars.
At the rear, the tail lamps also form a pseudo-H motif, while the rear bumper features a prominent diffuser-like element and a low-set number plate housing.
In terms of size, the new Elantra sits on a 30 mm longer wheelbase, while overall length is up by around 55 mm.
Also read: Hyundai To Introduce 2 New SUVs In FY2027
New Hyundai Elantra: Interior
Inside, the layered dashboard design does share some similarities to Hyundai’s other all-new models, such as the new Ioniq 3. A slim digital instrument cluster sits near the base of the windshield behind the steering, acting as a pseudo head-up display, while a large central touchscreen – either 12.9 inches or 14.6 inches – sits atop the centre console. This is Hyundai’s new in-house developed Pleos system that will feature in all new Hyundai cars going forward. The dashboard also features embedded ambient lighting, with the lower section of the dashboard featuring the use of soft-touch materials.
Focusing on the centre stack, a row of physical controls sits below the central touchscreen with the central air con vents positioned below. The central floor console, meanwhile, features a split design with the driver's side partially higher than the passenger's. The driver gets a two-piece centre armrest piece with a charging tray at the front, while the passenger gets his own charging tray and cupholders on his side – instead of the second armrest unit.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh; Range Rises To 690 KM
New Hyundai Elantra: Powertrain
So far, Hyundai has confirmed a petrol and hybrid powertrain option for the sedan. The petrol unit displaces 2.0 litres and is naturally aspirated, pushing out 147 bhp, while the hybrid features a 1.6-litre engine and develops a combined 155 bhp. Full powertrain details are not revealed, though Hyundai does say that the hybrid comes with a new predictive regenerative braking that automatically adjusts the level of regen based on road conditions observed through a litany of on-board sensors. There is also a new ‘stay’ mode that uses the hybrid’s battery pack to power the vehicle’s air conditioning and infotainment when the vehicle is parked.
New Hyundai Elantra: Global Sales
The new Elantra is expected to go on sale in its home market of South Korea later in the year, with launches in other international markets likely to follow.
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