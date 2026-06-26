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New BMW X6 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jun 26, 2026, 01:57 PM
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New BMW X6 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore
Key Highlights
  • 4.4-litre V8 develops 523 bhp & 750 Nm
  • Offered in M60i spec only.
  • Imported as a CBU

BMW India has launched the new BMW X6 M60i in India with prices starting at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the return of the X6 nameplate to the Indian market after a 3-year hiatus, with the model arriving with an M-tuned V8 engine under the hood and as a CBU. The X6 was previously on sale between 2020 and 2023, with the new model a facelift of that SUV-Coupe.

Also read: New Mini Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh

BMW X6 M60i 2

On the design front, the new X6 shares much of its basic styling with the X5 up front, with the bulk of the differences in design coming from behind the A-pillar. The m60i spec also brings with it sportier looks, including an M aero package, 21-inch wheels, Shadowline package as standard, M branded brakes, as well as an M sports exhaust.

Also read: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3

BMW X6 M60i 1

The cabin too gets sportier design touches, including M seat belts, M steering wheel, and illuminated M logo on the dashboard. Overall, the cabin design too is much the same as in the X5, with a large curved display atop the dashboard housing a 12.3-inch digital instruments display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. Unlike the full-blown X6 M, the M60i gets comfort seats up front with electric adjustment, ventilation and optional massage function. In terms of features, the X6 packs in adaptive LED headlights, M adaptive suspension, a panoramic glass roof, configurable ambient lighting, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, soft-close doors, 360-degree cameras, Harman Kardon Sound System, hands-free parking and ADAS tech.

Also read: BMW India To Increase Prices Of Its Cars And SUVs By Up To 2% From July 1

BMX X6 3

Moving to the powertrain, the X6 M60i gets BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood, developing a peak 523 bhp and 750 Nm. The unit features the company’s 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Power is sent to all four wheels with the M60i also featuring an M Sport differential. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.3 seconds for the SUV.

Also Read: BMW X6 M60i xDrive Coupe SUV Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

In terms of competition, the X6 M60i goes up against the in-line six-powered Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe-SUV as well as the recently-launched V8-powered Audi SQ8.

# BMW X6# BMW India# BMW X6# BMW X6 M60i# BMW X6 M60i xDrive# BMW X6 M60i Price# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars

Research More on BMW New X6

BMW New X6
BMW New X6
*Expected Price
₹ 1.5 - 1.85 Crore

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