New BMW X6 Launched In India At Rs 1.78 Crore
- 4.4-litre V8 develops 523 bhp & 750 Nm
- Offered in M60i spec only.
- Imported as a CBU
BMW India has launched the new BMW X6 M60i in India with prices starting at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the return of the X6 nameplate to the Indian market after a 3-year hiatus, with the model arriving with an M-tuned V8 engine under the hood and as a CBU. The X6 was previously on sale between 2020 and 2023, with the new model a facelift of that SUV-Coupe.
Also read: New Mini Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh
On the design front, the new X6 shares much of its basic styling with the X5 up front, with the bulk of the differences in design coming from behind the A-pillar. The m60i spec also brings with it sportier looks, including an M aero package, 21-inch wheels, Shadowline package as standard, M branded brakes, as well as an M sports exhaust.
Also read: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3
The cabin too gets sportier design touches, including M seat belts, M steering wheel, and illuminated M logo on the dashboard. Overall, the cabin design too is much the same as in the X5, with a large curved display atop the dashboard housing a 12.3-inch digital instruments display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. Unlike the full-blown X6 M, the M60i gets comfort seats up front with electric adjustment, ventilation and optional massage function. In terms of features, the X6 packs in adaptive LED headlights, M adaptive suspension, a panoramic glass roof, configurable ambient lighting, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control, soft-close doors, 360-degree cameras, Harman Kardon Sound System, hands-free parking and ADAS tech.
Also read: BMW India To Increase Prices Of Its Cars And SUVs By Up To 2% From July 1
Moving to the powertrain, the X6 M60i gets BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood, developing a peak 523 bhp and 750 Nm. The unit features the company’s 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Power is sent to all four wheels with the M60i also featuring an M Sport differential. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 4.3 seconds for the SUV.
Also Read: BMW X6 M60i xDrive Coupe SUV Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
In terms of competition, the X6 M60i goes up against the in-line six-powered Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe-SUV as well as the recently-launched V8-powered Audi SQ8.
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