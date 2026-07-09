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BMW Group India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 2026 With 9,075 Cars & SUVs Sold

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jul 09, 2026, 07:14 PM
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BMW Group India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 2026 With 9,075 Cars & SUVs Sold
Key Highlights
  • SUVs account for over 60 per cent of sales
  • Over 2,000 EVs sold in H1 2026
  • Over 500 cars sold under Mini brand

BMW Group India reported its best-ever car sales in the first half of a calendar year with 9,075 units sold in the first half of 2026. This included 504 units sold under the Mini sub-brand, which reported a 70 per cent year-on-year growth. Overall, BMW Group India reported a 17 per cent year-on-year sales growth for H1 2026 as well as a 17 per cent growth in Q2 2026 with 4,507 units sold.

Also read: All-New BMW iX5 Debuts With 141 kWh Battery, 800+ km Range

Commenting on the record sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India has delivered its highest-ever sales performance in the first half of 2026. We have delivered 9,075 cars, but beyond this impressive number, what we are really focused on is to continue our steady double-digit growth in an otherwise challenging environment. The +17% growth is a clear reflection of the deep trust our customers place in our brands. Our decisive hold on electric mobility has solidified BMW Group India as the number one choice in luxury EV segment. With a phenomenal +78% growth, every fourth car we sell today is an EV.”

Over 2,000 EVs Sold In H1 2025; Account For Over 25 Per Cent Of Sales

BMW i X1 14

BMW Group India reported EV sales of 2,359 units across its BMW and Mini brands in H1 2026 - a 78 per cent gain over 2025. EV sales also accounted for 26 per cent of all cars and SUVs sold by the Group or 1 in every 4 cars.

Also read: Fifth-Gen BMW X5 Debuts With ICE, Hybrid, EV & FCEV Powertrains

Long-Wheelbase Models Account For Over 50 Per Cent Of Sales

2025 BMW 3 Series LWB

Over half the cars and SUVs sold by BMW were part of its long-wheelbase (LWB) portfolio. The share of LWB models in total sales in H1 2026 stood at 52 per cent. The company sold 4,428 long-wheelbase cars and SUVs in the first six months of the year – a 24 per cent growth over the same period last year.

Also Read: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3

SUVs Continue To Lead The Charge

BMW X3 Web 1

SUVs continued to be the charge for BMW Group, accounting for 65 per cent of all four-wheeler sales of the company. SUV sales stood at 5,926 units – a 35 per cent gain over last year.

Also Read: Manual-Only BMW M3 CS Revealed

14 Launches Planned Across All Brands In H2 2026

BMW has also said that it is lining up 14 more launches for the Indian market for 2026, spread across BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad brands. These are expected to include new models, as well as updates to existing models and new variants.

# BMW India# MINI# BMW Group India# BMW Group sales# BMW Sales# BMW Sales H1 2026# Cars# Auto Industry# sales-figure# Sales Figures

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