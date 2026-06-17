New Mini Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh

Mini India has launched the new petrol-powered Countryman C in India at Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Countryman C is the new entry variant to the Countryman range and the first variant of the new-gen SUV to be locally assembled at the BMW plant in Chennai. The Countryman C is the second petrol variant of the Mini SUV to be offered in India after the hot JCW Countryman All4, priced at Rs 66.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Unlike its electric sibling, the Countryman E, Mini has chosen to only offer the Countryman C in a single fully-loaded trim – Favoured. On the design side, the new Countryman C looks nearly identical to the Countryman E in its Favoured spec, down to the alloy wheels. The biggest differentiator between the two is the Countryman C’s open grille compared to the enclosed unit on the Countryman E.

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Unlike the Countryman E, which is offered in eight exterior colours, buyers are only offered six exterior colours – Smokey Green, British Racing Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue and Chilli Red.

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Speaking of the feature list, the Countryman C packs in kit such as 19-nch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, 240 mm circular central touchscreen, a head-up display, Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system, 360-degree cameras, electric adjust front seats, driver seat massage function, wireless phone charging pad, adaptive LED headlights, adjustable ambient lighting and more.

Under the hood, the Countryman C features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine pushing out a strong 154 bhp and 240 Nm – 20 bhp and 10 Nm more than the comparable X1 petrol - its sister model. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed automatic gearbox, with Mini claiming a 0-100 kmph time of 9.0 seconds and a 212 kmph top speed. Mini says that the Countryman C has an official fuel economy figure of 15.92 kmpl.

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The new Countryman C goes up against the likes of the BMW X1 petrol (Rs 50.90 lakh), Audi Q3 petrol (43.67 lakh) and the Mercedes-Benz GLA petrol (Rs 51.80 lakh).

All prices, ex-showroom.