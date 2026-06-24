Renault Kiger Variants Updated; New Evolution+ Trim Brings Auto AC, Wireless Smartphone Connectivity For Rs. 6.99 Lakh

Renault India has updated the variant line-up of the Kiger subcompact SUV. The rejig involves the addition of a few variants, namely the launch of a new Evolution+ variant, priced from Rs. 6.99 lakh. The new variant will be offered with both the naturally aspirated engine (MT & AMT) and the turbo motor (MT only). With this, the company has also made the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine more accessible at Rs. 7.89 lakh. Additionally, Renault has also launched a turbo manual option under the Techno variant, featuring the 5-speed manual gearbox. Earlier, it was only offered with the CVT automatic unit.

Commenting on the launch, Francisco Hidalgo, VP – Sales and Marketing – Renault India, said, “At Renault, our focus has always been on making innovation and mobility more accessible to customers. With the New Kiger range, we are taking this commitment further by bringing turbo performance, premium features, and greater choice within easier reach. As customer expectations continue to evolve, accessibility today goes beyond price – it is about enabling a more complete and rewarding ownership experience. This update reflects our effort to democratise features and technologies that matter most, while staying true to Kiger’s core promise of performance.”

In addition to what you get in the Evolution trim, the new Evolution+ variant offers such features as Smart Access Card (keyless entry) with Push Start/Stop, auto climate control and wireless smartphone connectivity. The new trim also offers a height-adjustable driver’s seat and light embossed fabric upholstery.

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Overall, the total variant count has increased from nine to thirteen trims. Five of these – Evolution+, Techno MT, Techno CVT, Emotion MT and Emotion CVT – come with the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The other eight options – Authentic MT, Evolution MT, Evolution AMT, Evolution+ MT, Evolution+ AMT, Techno MT, Techno AMT, and Emotion MT – all get the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.