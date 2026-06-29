Tata Sierra EV Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra EV in India on June 30, 2026. In the lead-up to the launch, the company has released a series of teasers showcasing its design and other key details. Here's a look at everything we know so far and what we could expect from the launch tomorrow.

Tata Sierra EV: Exterior

While the Sierra EV shares most of its design with the ICE version, Tata has introduced a few changes to distinguish the electric model. Up front, the SUV gets a body-coloured, closed-off grille in place of the conventional intake seen on the petrol and diesel versions. The front bumper has also been redesigned, with a more prominent use of black cladding along the lower section. The connected LED light bar, slim headlamps, and vertically stacked fog lamp arrangement remain unchanged.

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The profile is nearly identical to the ICE model, including the alloy wheel design and the signature wraparound rear glass area. At the rear, the only obvious difference appears to be the Sierra.ev badging on the tailgate.

Tata Sierra EV: Interior

Coming to the interior, the Sierra EV is expected to mirror its internal-combustion counterpart closely. That means a three-screen layout stretching across the dashboard, along with similar switchgear and control surfaces.

Tata Sierra EV: Expected Powertrain

As for the powertrain, one of the biggest talking points – spotted from the teaser – was the QWD badge. Akin to the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV is expected to feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, which Tata calls QWD (Quad Wheel Drive). The SUV is based on the company's Acti.ev+ architecture, the same platform underpinning the Harrier EV. As a result, the Sierra EV is likely to share much of its mechanical package with its larger sibling.

Standard variants are expected to feature a rear-wheel-drive layout, while higher trims could get the dual-motor QWD system. Tata is also likely to offer 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options, with a claimed driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge.

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The Sierra EV is also expected to pack several terrain modes, including Sand, Rain, Snow and Custom settings, similar to what is offered on the Harrier EV.

Tata Sierra EV: Price Expectations

While prices will be announced tomorrow, the Sierra EV is expected to be priced in the Rs 17 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) range. That would position it along the lines of the Curvv EV (Rs 16.99 lakh – Rs 19.19 lakh) and Harrier EV (Rs 21.49 lakh – Rs 29.48 lakh) in Tata's electric portfolio.

In the Indian market, the Sierra EV will take on rivals such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the Maruti e Vitara.