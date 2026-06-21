Tata Sierra EV QWD Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors has commenced releasing a string of teasers for the upcoming Sierra EV ahead of its launch on June 30. The teasers so far have previewed aspects of the Sierra EV’s exterior design, with the latest short video shared on social media confirming that the electric SUV will get dual-motor all-wheel drive or Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) in Tata’s terminology.

The name carries legacy.

The car carries a new power.



Loading Sierra.ev — the legend hypercharged.

Ready to challenge everything you thought an EV could be!



30.06.26.#Tataev #MoveWithMeaning #Sierraev #LegendHypercharged #FirstLook pic.twitter.com/SQtT0INoSF — TATA.ev (@Tataev) June 20, 2026 undefined undefined

Also read: Tata Sierra EV India Launch On June 30



The teasers confirm some of the design updates to the Sierra EV over its internal combustion sibling, including a revamped fascia with an enclosed body coloured grille and a restyled bumper with more prominent use of black plastics along the lower section. The lighting elements, including the edge-to-edge lightbar, slim headlamps, and vertically stacked fog lamps, are all common. On the sides, there are no differences between the ICE and electric SUVs, with Tata choosing to offer the same alloy wheels on both.

The rear design too is unchanged between the ICE and EV, save for the Sierra.ev badge on the tailgate.

Also read: Tata Sierra EV Launch Confirmed For July-September Quarter; 2 New Nameplates Coming In 2026



Inside, the internal combustion and electric Sierras are expected to be near identical down to the tri-screen display spanning the width of the dashboard and familiar control surfaces. The EV, however, is likely to get the new Tata.ev mascot on the steering wheel that we first saw on the new Tiago EV.

Also read: Tata Cars, SUVs To Become Pricier From July 1



Moving to the underpinnings, the Sierra EV is set to use Tata’s Acti.ev+ platform from the Harrier, thus allowing Tata to offer the option of all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel drive is expected to be standard with the Sierra, expected to offer both the 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options also offered in the Harrier EV. The range is expected to be in excess of 500 km.

Also read: Tata Altroz Pure Features Updated: Gets Bigger Touchscreen; LED Headlights Dropped



At the time of launch, Tata is expected to price the Sierra EV aggressively with a starting price under Rs 20 lakhs (ex-showroom).