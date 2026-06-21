Tata Sierra EV QWD Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
- Sierra EV QWD expected to use Harrier EV's 75 kWh battery pack
- To sit on Tata's Acti.ev+ platform
- Launch on June 30
Tata Motors has commenced releasing a string of teasers for the upcoming Sierra EV ahead of its launch on June 30. The teasers so far have previewed aspects of the Sierra EV’s exterior design, with the latest short video shared on social media confirming that the electric SUV will get dual-motor all-wheel drive or Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) in Tata’s terminology.
Also read: Tata Sierra EV India Launch On June 30
The teasers confirm some of the design updates to the Sierra EV over its internal combustion sibling, including a revamped fascia with an enclosed body coloured grille and a restyled bumper with more prominent use of black plastics along the lower section. The lighting elements, including the edge-to-edge lightbar, slim headlamps, and vertically stacked fog lamps, are all common. On the sides, there are no differences between the ICE and electric SUVs, with Tata choosing to offer the same alloy wheels on both.
The rear design too is unchanged between the ICE and EV, save for the Sierra.ev badge on the tailgate.
Also read: Tata Sierra EV Launch Confirmed For July-September Quarter; 2 New Nameplates Coming In 2026
Inside, the internal combustion and electric Sierras are expected to be near identical down to the tri-screen display spanning the width of the dashboard and familiar control surfaces. The EV, however, is likely to get the new Tata.ev mascot on the steering wheel that we first saw on the new Tiago EV.
Also read: Tata Cars, SUVs To Become Pricier From July 1
Moving to the underpinnings, the Sierra EV is set to use Tata’s Acti.ev+ platform from the Harrier, thus allowing Tata to offer the option of all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel drive is expected to be standard with the Sierra, expected to offer both the 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options also offered in the Harrier EV. The range is expected to be in excess of 500 km.
Also read: Tata Altroz Pure Features Updated: Gets Bigger Touchscreen; LED Headlights Dropped
At the time of launch, Tata is expected to price the Sierra EV aggressively with a starting price under Rs 20 lakhs (ex-showroom).
Related News
Latest Cars
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 21, 2026Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Launched At Rs 3.99 LakhNew Special Edition gets revised graphics, a new Mamba Black colour and updates to the ergonomics1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 21, 2026Tata Sierra EV QWD Confirmed Ahead Of LaunchThe all-wheel drive variant of the Sierra EV is expected to use the 75 kWh battery from the Harrier EV.1 min read
- Aprilia SR 125, SR 175 Tribute Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.17 LakhAprilia has expanded the SR scooter range with the launch of the new Tribute Edition for the SR 125 and SR 175.2 mins read
- Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Deliveries Begin In IndiaDeliveries have commenced in Bengaluru, where the company has also established a dedicated sales and service network for its first electric motorcycle.2 mins read
- E85 Petrol Now Available In Mumbai At Rs 91.18 Per LitreMumbai has become the second city in India to receive an E85 fuel dispenser, with the higher-ethanol blend now retailing at Rs 91.18 per litre.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 19, 2026Skoda Peaq Electric SUV Interior Previewed Ahead Of Global DebutThe Peaq will be Skoda’s flagship electric SUV in global markets and will be the company’s largest model yet.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 15, 20262026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: The Update That Changes EverythingThe Yezdi Scrambler gets a comprehensive update with an updated engine, revised chassis, reduced weight and proper features list. Does it deliver? Here’s our take.10 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 10, 20262026 BMW F 450 GS Review: A True GS - But Should You Buy It?The GS badge on a BMW means something and always has. Can the new made-in-India BMW F 450 GS truly live up to that legacy? We spent a few days getting familiar with the F 450 GS to see if it’s worth a buy.12 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 10, 20262026 Tata Altroz Long-Term Review: Initial Impressions After 45 DaysTata’s premium hatchback brings a lot to the table, but some rough edges are still apparent.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 9, 2026Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough PerformanceThe Renault Duster's TCe100 engine is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 99 bhp and 166 Nm of peak torque. And it only comes with a 6-speed manual.6 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 8, 20262026 Tata Tiago EV Review: Small EV Gets Big ImprovementsThe 2026 Tata Tiago EV promises a sharper design, segment-first features at sub-Rs. 10 lakh price point, and better real-world range. But does it deliver?1 min read