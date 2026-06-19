Tata Sierra EV India Launch On June 30
- Expected to sit on Acti.ev+ platform
- Likely to get the 65 kWh & 75 kWh batteries from Harrier EV
- Prices expected to start sub-Rs 20 lakh
Tata Motors has confirmed that the much-awaited Sierra EV will launch on June 30, 2026. The all-electric derivative of the Sierra is perhaps one of Tata’s most anticipated launches of the year, with the SUV previously shown as a near-production concept back in 2023.
Also read: Tata Sierra EV Launch Confirmed For July-September Quarter; 2 New Nameplates Coming In 2026
Tata Sierra EV concept
The Sierra EV will get some styling differences over the internal combustion Sierra, with the most obvious being up front. Unlike the blacked-out grille on the ICE SUV, the EV will feature a blanked out body coloured grille with a lightbar up top. The bumper design will also be different compared to its ICE sibling, with a larger black-finished lower section featuring a central air intake with a faux skid plate below. Down the sides, the EV is set to get its own unique alloy wheel designs, while round the back, it's just the badging that will set it apart from its internal combustion sibling.
Also read: Tata Cars, SUVs To Become Pricier From July 1
Inside, the EV is expected to mirror the ICE Sierra, with top variants getting the triple screen layout on top variants along with getting features such as ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, Level 2 ADAS and more.
Tata Sierra EV concept
Also read: Tata Altroz Pure Features Updated: Gets Bigger Touchscreen; LED Headlights Dropped
As for the platform, the new Sierra EV is expected to sit on Tata’s Acti.ev+ architecture – the same as the Harrier EV. The two electric SUVs are also likely to share the same battery packs as well – 65 kWh and 75 kWh – with the latter also likely to get Tata’s new Quad-Wheel-Drive powertrain (dual-motor all-wheel drive). It remains to be seen if AWD will be offered from launch or added to the range at a later date. As for range, expect the Sierra EV to do over 500 km on a full charge.
Also read: Tata Safari EV Spied Testing; Debut Likely In 2026
Coming to the pricing, Tata is expected to price the Sierra aggressively to take on the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6. Prices for the entry variant are expected to sit below the Rs 20 lakh mark, while the fully-loaded AWD versions could be pricier than rivals.
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