Tata Altroz Pure Features Updated: Gets Bigger Touchscreen; LED Headlights Dropped

Tata has given the Altroz a minor feature update focused on the lower mid-spec Pure trim. The second-from-base variant in the Altroz line-up, the updated Pure trim packs in some new features, while also dropping some features. Prices for the Altroz Pure range from Rs 7.10 lakh up to Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the powertrain.

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Starting from the exterior, Tata has chosen to drop the LED headlights from the Pure trim, with the variant now getting halogen projector units as seen on the lower-spec Smart trim. Inside, the big update is to the touchscreen, which is now an 8.0-inch unit – up from 7.0-inches – and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, the new touchscreen is not a Harman unit. Tata has also swapped the older Pure trim’s dark upholstery for a lighter beige colour.

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Other updates include a new high-definition rear-view camera and the inclusion of a shark-fin antenna. The latter was previously offered from the Pure S trim onwards. Other features such as a height adjustable driver seat, auto headlights and wipers, auto folding wing mirrors and auto climate control are unchanged.

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As before, the Pure trim is offered with petrol, CNG and diesel engine options, with the former two available with manual and AMT gearbox options. The diesel remains a manual-only offering.