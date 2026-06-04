Best Hatchbacks For City Driving In India

In the era of SUVs, we have somewhat left hatchbacks behind. However, if you are someone who mostly drives in the city, especially in urban jungles like Mumbai or Delhi, then a hatchback is ideal to tackle things like small lanes, tight parking spots, and filtering through heavy traffic. And here we have listed out six cars that we think are right now the best hatchbacks for city driving.

Best Hatchbacks For City Driving:

MG Comet EV

Price: Rs. 7.63 Lakh and Rs. 10 Lakh (ex-showroom)

If you want a pure city car, made and meant to be used only in the city or for short commutes, there is nothing better than the MG Comet EV. It’s a small, quirky 3-door hatch that gets all the necessary modern comfort features and can fit four adults with ease. Oh yes, and it’s an EV. A large 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a fully digital Instrument Cluster, auto AC, and door pockets that offer tonnes of storage options.

Also Read: Best Automatic SUVs For City Traffic In India

The Comet gets a 17.3 kWh battery powering a single motor attached to the rear axle, which generates 41 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. MG claims a range of 230 km on a single charge; however, realistically, it can do about 150 km. Now, you also have a version that supports 7.2 kW AC fast charging, but if you can ensure a place to charge it, either at home or your workplace, the Comet's running cost is almost negligible. We have lived with the Comet, and you can read all about it here.

Tata Tiago EV

Price: Rs. 7.0 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you are looking for a slightly bigger, or rather a more conventional option, then the new Tata Tiago EV can be it. It’s small, but a proper 5-door hatch, which recently received a major update and now gets a refreshed look and more modern creature comforts like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, auto AC, 360-view camera, blind-spot view and more.

The Tiago EV offers you two battery options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh – with a single motor option for both. The former version makes 60 bhp and 110 Nm and has a range of 226 km on a single charge. The one with the bigger battery offers 74 bhp and 114 Nm, and a claimed range of 285 km. A realistic maximum range in the city would be around 180-200 km.

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Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Price: Rs. 5.43 Lakh to Rs. 7.66 Lakh (ex-showroom)

If EV is not something you are looking for, and a petrol hatch or something with a factory-fitted CNG makes better sense, then the WagonR has been a crowd favourite for years, and for a reason. While the WagonR doesn’t offer you the premium touches of a modern EV, it gets the basics right. You have a solid, spacious cabin with a touchscreen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, rear camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and more.

Powering the WagonR is one of the best petrol engines from Maruti Suzuki so far. The 1.2-litre K-Series 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 90 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, with the option for both a manual and AMT unit. There is a 1.0-litre engine as well that is offered as either just petrol or petrol + CNG, depending on your choice.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs. 5.60 Lakh and Rs. 8.04 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Grand i10 Nios is a car that’s consistently performing for Hyundai with an average of 4000 to 5000 units per month. And that’s because it’s a wholesome car. The Grand i10 Nios looks attractive, gets smart features and a capable engine that’s great for the city, but it can also handle your occasional highway outings. You get projector headlights, LED taillights and sporty alloys on the outside, while the cabin offers a neat layout with a good-sized touchscreen, engine start-stop and much more.

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It’s powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine offering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. There is a CNG option as well, with the same motor with a manual gearbox. In terms of safety tech, you get 6 airbags, hill assist, rear view camera, ESC and more.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Price: Rs. 5.99 Lakh to Rs. 9.10 Lakh (ex-showroom)

If you are looking for a more premium option, then the Maruti Suzuki Baleno would be our next suggestion. It’s almost a couple of segments above the WagonR, and the reason I suggest this over the Swift is once again because of the 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine. Here, the motor is tuned to produce 87 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, and yes, here you get the option for a CNG with the engine. The petrol version comes with the options of both a manual and an AMT gearbox.

In terms of features, the Baleno brings all-LED lighting, smart alloy wheels, and a premium interior to the table. Additionally, you also get a nicer 9-inch HD touchscreen, 360-view cameras, auto AC with rear vents and much more.

Tata Altroz

Price: Rs. 6.30 Lakh to Rs. 10.77 Lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Altroz has been rivalling the Baleno for a long time. While it’s almost equally equipped with smart tech and creature comforts, the main reason it’s here is that the Altroz is the only hatchback that currently offers you the option for a diesel motor. Yes, there is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a dual-clutch automatic (DCA) option, but it is the diesel that makes it stand out. The oil burner makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, but it only comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The features list is also elaborate. All-LED lighting, smart alloys, flush door handles and connected LED taillights. Inside, the car offers a neat layout with a floating-style touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more tech. There is a digital driver’s display, blind spot view, 360-degree camera, and a sunroof as well.