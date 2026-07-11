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Tata Sierra Sales Cross 50,000 Mark: New Jubilee Edition Introduced

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Jul 11, 2026, 12:47 PM
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Tata Sierra Sales Cross 50,000 Mark: New Jubilee Edition Introduced
Key Highlights
  • Jubliee Edition offered in Smart+, Pure and Adventure trim levels
  • Adds accessories and additional feature over the standard counterpart
  • Prices yet to be announced

Tata Motors has introduced the first special edition of the Sierra to mark 50,000 sales. Called the Jubilee Edition, it adds accessories and a few extra features not available on the corresponding standard trims. It will be offered in Smart+, Pure and Adventure variants, with prices yet to be announced.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Pure, Pure+ Variants Explained In Pictures

Sierra Jubilee Smart+ Edition:

Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition 3

The Sierra Jubilee Smart+ Edition features a front grille add-on, tailgate cladding and roof rails, along with exclusive semi-leatherette seat covers. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera and a four-speaker audio system.

Also Read: Tata Sierra ICE vs EV: What Are The Differences & Similarities?

Sierra Jubilee Pure Edition:

Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition 2

The Sierra Jubilee Pure Edition comes equipped with a front grille add-on, tailgate cladding and roof rails, along with exclusive semi-leatherette seat covers. It also adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera and a four-speaker audio system.

Also Read: New Tata Sierra: Variants, Features, Engine Options Explained

Sierra Jubilee Adventure Edition:

Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition 1
Based on the Adventure trim, the Sierra Jubilee Adventure Edition adds the ROQ exterior kit with a front grille add-on, tailgate cladding, wheel arch cladding and roof rails. It also gets exclusive semi-leatherette seat covers, a leatherette steering wheel cover, magnetic sunshades, a parcel tray and a front & rear dashcam.

The Tata Sierra is offered with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 105 bhp and 145 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA; a 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol developing 158 bhp and 255 Nm, available exclusively with an automatic torque converter; and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel churning out 116 bhp and 280 Nm, offered with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

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