Tata Sierra Sales Cross 50,000 Mark: New Jubilee Edition Introduced

Tata Motors has introduced the first special edition of the Sierra to mark 50,000 sales. Called the Jubilee Edition, it adds accessories and a few extra features not available on the corresponding standard trims. It will be offered in Smart+, Pure and Adventure variants, with prices yet to be announced.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Pure, Pure+ Variants Explained In Pictures

Sierra Jubilee Smart+ Edition:

The Sierra Jubilee Smart+ Edition features a front grille add-on, tailgate cladding and roof rails, along with exclusive semi-leatherette seat covers. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera and a four-speaker audio system.

Also Read: Tata Sierra ICE vs EV: What Are The Differences & Similarities?

Sierra Jubilee Pure Edition:

The Sierra Jubilee Pure Edition comes equipped with a front grille add-on, tailgate cladding and roof rails, along with exclusive semi-leatherette seat covers. It also adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera and a four-speaker audio system.

Also Read: New Tata Sierra: Variants, Features, Engine Options Explained

Sierra Jubilee Adventure Edition: