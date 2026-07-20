Tata Nexon To Be Launched In South Africa As ‘Osprey’

Nearly a year after restarting passenger vehicle sales in South Africa, Tata Motors is set to add another model to its lineup. The Nexon will soon go on sale there as the Osprey, with the launch slated between July and September 2026. The renamed compact SUV will sit alongside the Tiago, Punch, Curvv and Harrier, all of which are already part of Tata's South African portfolio.

Tata Motors South Africa has revealed very little about the Osprey so far. What it has confirmed is that the SUV will carry a five-star NCAP safety rating, which is in line with the Nexon sold in India.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Sales Cross 50,000 Mark: New Jubilee Edition Introduced

There's no word yet on the engine options. In India, the Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a choice of 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearboxes, a 5-speed AMT or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the variant. Tata has also not confirmed if the all-electric Nexon EV is under consideration for the market.

The Osprey will be the latest model introduced since Tata's return to South Africa in August 2025. The company had pulled out of the country's passenger vehicle business in 2019 after struggling with low sales, but re-entered the market through a partnership with Motus Holdings. Since then, Tata has expanded its portfolio, with the Osprey becoming its fifth passenger vehicle in the country.