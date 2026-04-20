MG Windsor EV Commute Variant Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh: Check Out Features, Images

JSW MG Motor India has quietly added a new ‘Commute’ variant to the Windsor EV range, priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the Excite trim, it undercuts it by roughly Rs 61,000. While it is primarily aimed at fleet operators, dealer sources suggest it can also be registered for private use.



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The Commute variant retains LED projector headlights, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and flush door handles. However, it swaps alloy wheels for 17-inch steel wheels without covers.

Inside, the Commute variant gets a simplified cabin layout. It does not feature the central 10.1-inch touchscreen seen on the Excite variant; instead, it gets a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster, which serves as the primary display.

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The cabin features basic fabric upholstery, manual seat adjustment and a minimal dashboard layout, while gold highlights are only found on the door trims. Air-conditioning is manual, and the ORVMs are also manually adjustable. It continues to get a steering-mounted gear selector, a two-spoke steering wheel with cruise control and display setting buttons, and a centre console with cupholders and storage.

Other visible elements include power window switches, controls for adjusting headlight beam height, traction control, front fog lights, Auto Hold, and electronic parking brake. Additionally, the rear seats also offer a reclining function similar to the higher variants.

The Commute variant continues with the same 38 kWh battery pack used across the lower trims, Excite, Exclusive and Essence. It delivers a claimed range of 332 km on a single charge. A 7.4 kW AC charger takes about 7 hours for a 10 to 100 per cent charge, while a 45 kW DC fast charger can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in around 45 minutes.