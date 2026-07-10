Yamaha FZ Flex-Fuel Launched At Rs. 1.24 Lakh

Yamaha India has launched the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex, a flex-fuel compatible version of the popular Yamaha FZ that can run on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. The FZ Blue Flex is priced at Rs. 1,24,240 (Ex-showroom) and is powered by the same 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which has been engineered to run on ethanol-blended petrol. The engine’s output is rated at 11.53 bhp and 12.8 Nm, a drop of 0.7 bhp and 0.5 Nm compared to the standard variant of the FZ.

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The 5-speed gearbox, front telescopic suspension, rear monoshock along with ABS have all been shared with the standard FZ model. The LED headlamp is shared with the FZ Rave, and the Blue Flex shares the same sculpted fuel tank with faux air vents and a compact exhaust. The single-piece seat also remains the same.

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The launch of the FZ Blue Flex makes Yamaha the third two-wheeler manufacturer to enter the flex-fuel space, which already has the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV and Hero MotoCorp’s two flex-fuel motorcycles, the HF Deluxe and Splendor.

The FZ Blue Flex will be available in a Metallic Black colour option and will be sold through Yamaha’s select Blue Square dealerships in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.