Nissan Tekton SUV To Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect
- Nissan Tekton to make global debut in India on July 9
- Expected to share 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines
- Prices likely to sit in the same ballpark as the Renault Duster
Nissan is all set to take the wraps off the Tekton tomorrow, on July 9, with the compact SUV making its global debut in India. Confirmed as one of two new Nissans coming in 2025 alongside the Gravite MPV, the Tekton is Nissan's derivative of the new Renault Duster and marks the brand's return to one of India's most competitive segments. In the lead-up to its unveil, the Tekton has also been spotted undisguised on public roads. Here is all that we know so far and what to expect from its launch.
Also Read: Nissan Tekton Spied Undisguised Ahead Of July 9 Debut
Nissan Tekton: Exterior
Although the Tekton shares its underpinnings with the Renault Duster, Nissan has worked to give it a distinct identity. While body panels such as the doors, bonnet and fenders are expected to be common between the two SUVs, the front and rear styling has been extensively revised.
Up front, the Tekton gets a more upright fascia with a rectangular grille featuring horizontal slats, flanked by rectangular headlamps with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. A slim light bar stretches across the top of the grille, while the front bumper gets chunky silver skid plate-like elements. Nissan has also embossed the Tekton lettering prominently across the leading edge of the bonnet.
The changes continue at the rear, where the SUV gets redesigned LED tail lamps with unique internals, although the full-width light bar theme remains. Unlike the Duster, the number plate housing is finished in body colour, and the rear bumper adopts a more squared-off design with black cladding and silver inserts.
Also Read: Nissan Gravite Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 18,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 5.73 Lakh
Nissan Tekton: Interior
Inside, the overall layout is expected to remain familiar, but teaser images and recent spy shots suggest Nissan has given the dashboard its own identity through revised trim pieces, upholstery and colour schemes. The feature list is also expected to closely mirror the Duster's, although the distribution of equipment across variants could differ.
Nissan Tekton: Powertrain
On the powertrain front, the Tekton is expected to borrow both engine options from the Duster. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 158 bhp and 280 Nm, available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, it remains unclear if Nissan will also get the strong hybrid powertrain option that will be introduced on the Duster later this year.
Nissan Tekton: Expected price and Rivals
In terms of price, the Tekton is expected to sit close to the Duster, which is currently priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, Nissan's new compact SUV will rival the Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and more.
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