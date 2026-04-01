Auto Sales March 2026: Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra Cap Off FY26 With Solid Numbers

The Indian auto industry closed FY2025-26 on a strong note, with March 2026 witnessing healthy growth across most manufacturers. SUVs continued to be the primary volume drivers, while EV adoption contributed as well.

Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the market in March 2026, reporting total sales of 2,25,251 units. This includes 1,69,428 units in domestic sales, 8,783 units supplied to other OEMs, and 47,040 units in exports. The company also closed FY2025-26 with its highest-ever annual record, with total sales of 24,22,713 units, including 18,61,704 domestic units and 4,47,774 units exported.

Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 69,004 units in March 2026, comprising 55,064 units in the domestic market and 13,940 units in exports. Domestic sales grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year, marking the brand’s highest-ever March domestic tally. The company also closed Q4 FY26 with total sales of 2,08,275 units, including 1,66,578 units in domestic sales, up 8.5 per cent YoY, and 41,697 units in exports, up 9.4 per cent.

Mahindra registered total auto sales of 99,969 units in March 2026, reflecting a 21 per cent year-on-year growth. In the passenger vehicle space, the company sold 60,272 utility vehicles domestically, up 25 per cent YoY, while total SUV sales, including exports, stood at 62,109 units. The company also closed FY26 with record SUV volumes of 6,60,276 units, marking a 20 per cent annual growth.

Tata Motors posted total passenger vehicle sales of 66,971 units in March 2026, including domestic sales of 66,192 units and 779 units in exports, translating to a 29 per cent year-on-year growth. EV sales stood at 9,494 units, up 77 per cent YoY. For Q4 FY26, Tata recorded total PV sales of 2,01,368 units, a 37 per cent increase, while full-year sales stood at 6,41,587 units, up 15 per cent YoY, with EV volumes crossing 92,000 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total sales of 37,194 units in March 2026, compared to 30,043 units in March 2025, registering a 24 per cent year-on-year growth. This included 35,125 domestic units and 2,069 exports, both growing at 24 per cent. For FY25-26, Toyota recorded total sales of 4,06,081 units, up 20 per cent YoY, with domestic sales at 3,67,107 units and exports at 38,974 units. The growth was driven by strong demand across SUVs, MPVs and hybrid offerings.

Kia India recorded its best-ever March sales, dispatching 29,112 units, compared to 25,525 units in March 2025, marking a 14.5 per cent year-on-year growth. The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly sales, with Q1 2026 volumes reaching 84,316 units, up 11.6 per cent YoY.

JSW MG Motor India reported sales of 6,528 units in March 2026, registering a 19 per cent year-on-year growth. The brand has also announced price hikes of up to 2 per cent across its standard portfolio and up to 7 per cent for its MG Select range, effective April 2026, in response to rising input costs.

Nissan Motor India also reported a strong performance in March 2026, with cumulative sales of 10,388 units. Domestic sales stood at 4,408 units, marking its highest monthly domestic figure in the last five years, and registering a sharp 98 per cent growth over February 2026. Exports contributed 5,980 units during the month.

Honda Cars India reported steady growth in March 2026, with domestic sales of 7,585 units, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 7,228 units in March 2025. The company exported 2,451 units during the month, down from 4,656 units in the same period last year.



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Skoda Auto India has announced that it has registered its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q1 2026 (January-March) with 20,028 units sold. This is a 17 per cent increase over the 17,138 units recorded in the same period last year. The brand’s performance has been driven by strong demand for the Kylaq, which recently crossed the 50,000 sales milestone, along with contributions from the updated Kushaq and the Slavia sedan. The Kodiaq continues to see steady traction in the premium SUV space, helping Škoda maintain momentum in the Indian market.