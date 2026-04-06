FADA: India’s Total Vehicle Retail Grew Over 13% To 2.96 Crore Units In FY2026

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has released vehicle retail numbers for the Financial Year 2025-26. During the last fiscal, which ended with March 31, 2026, India’s total vehicle retail stood at 2,96,71,064 units. That’s a growth of 13.30 per cent compared to the 2,61,87,255 vehicles retailed during the same period in FY2025. FADA President C S Vigneshwar said this was an all-time high sale, and five out of six vehicle categories set new annual records.

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Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales for the period stood at 47,05,056 units, a growth of 13 per cent compared to 41,63,927 PVs retailed in FY2025. However, the big volumes, as usual, came from the two-wheeler category - 2,14,20,386 units sold in FY26 compared to 1,88,89,595 units retailed during the same period in the previous financial year.

The three-wheeler category too grew by almost 12 per cent, at 13,63,412 units. While maximum volume came from the passenger rickshaw segment (6,55,953 units), the maximum growth was recorded by the personal three-wheeler segment (over 61 per cent). In FY26, tractor retail sales grew 19 per cent, at 10,50,077 units, while commercial vehicle sales rose by almost 12 per cent, at 10,60,906 units. The only category that saw a drop in retail sales was the construction equipment space, which was a decline of about 12 per cent, at 71,227 units, compared to 80,668 vehicles retailed in FY2025.

The month of March 2026 was also quite positive for automotive dealers in India. Total vehicle retails stood at 26,92,449 units, an impressive 25.28 per cent growth compared to 21,49,116 vehicles sold in March 2025. Passenger vehicle sales grew 21.48 per cent, to 4,40,144 units, while two-wheeler retails rose by almost 29 per cent to 19,51,006 vehicles.

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The three-wheeler segment accounted for 1,09,777 units in March 2026 (+10.52 per cent). Tractor and commercial vehicle categories grew by 11 per cent (82,080 units) and 15 per cent (1,02,536 units), respectively. Construction Equipment retail also saw a year-on-year drop in March 2026, at 6,906 units.