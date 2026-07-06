The Evolution Of The Hyundai Verna: From Budget Sedan To Premium Performer

When Hyundai launched the Verna in India in September 2006, it was obvious that the company aimed to create something different. It wanted something new and fresh to replace the ageing Hyundai Accent and something to compete with the segment leader back then - the Honda City.

Over the years, the Hyundai Verna evolved into more than just another compact sedan. Each generation brought a significant design, technology or performance improvement, and helped Hyundai to make one of the most successful premium sedans in the country. While SUVs are becoming the common choice, the Verna still has a liking among families and enthusiasts who want a well-equipped and fun-to-drive sedan.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched At Rs 10.98 Lakh

First Generation Verna (2006-2011)

Hyundai Accent was replaced by the original Verna. The first generation was more conservative and clean, and aimed directly at family buyers, rather than the daring designs that were to come.

Built for Comfort

The first Verna rode on a 2,500 mm wheelbase with a suspension setup of:

MacPherson struts at the front

Torsion beam rear suspension

The suspension was tuned mainly for comfort and was ideal for urban driving. At higher speeds, however, the soft setup felt floaty over the bumps on the highway.

The Diesel Start

Both petrol and diesel engines were available, although the diesel began to be the focus.

Engine Output 1.6-litre Petrol 103 bhp, 147 Nm 1.5-litre CRDi Diesel 109 bhp, 235 Nm

The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel was the standout with its outstanding low-end torque and impressive performance. It outperformed many of its rivals at the time and also offered good fuel economy, making Verna one of the highest-selling diesel Sedans in India.

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The Verna Transform

The Verna Transform was introduced at the end of the cycle, with cosmetic modifications to the headlamps, bumpers and interior trim. The car's mechanicals, on the other hand, were pretty much the same.

Second Generation Verna (2011-2017)

The first-generation Verna was about functionality, but the second-generation Verna turned the tables.

It was launched in 2011 and brought Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language to the car, with far more aggressive proportions and a coupe-like roofline, replacing conservative styling. This styling made the Verna one of the most stylish sedans on Indian roads for its time.

More Engines Than Ever Before

Hyundai also added more engine options to cater to various budgets.

Engine Output 1.4-litre Petrol 106 bhp 1.4-litre Diesel 89 bhp, 220 Nm 1.6-litre Petrol 123 bhp, 156 Nm 1.6-litre Diesel 126 bhp, 260 Nm

The 1.6-litre U2 CRDi diesel was especially popular. It was one of the most powerful diesel sedans in its class with 126 bhp and 260 Nm of power, and also had an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 22.32 kmpl.

The Verna was also offered with automatic gearboxes, alongside the manual transmission, to appeal to urban buyers.

Premium Features Became a Verna Trademark

This generation redefined the expectations of buyers for a compact sedan.

Depending on the variant, buyers could get:

Six airbags

Push-button start

Automatic climate control

Rear parking camera integrated into the IRVM

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Keyless entry

Many of these options were still rare in the segment, making the Verna one of the most equipped sedans on the market.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Subcompact SUV Comparison

Third Generation Verna (2017-2023)

In 2017, Hyundai moved away from simply piling on features and focused more on enhancing the Verna's driving experience. The third generation was far more robust and refined than the previous generation and was based on Hyundai's newer K2 platform.

Better Stability, Better Ride

One of the biggest criticisms of older Vernas had been their soft high-speed dynamics.

The new platform addressed this with:

Increased structural rigidity

Revised rear suspension geometry

Vertically mounted rear shock absorbers

The result was a sedan that felt far more planted on highways while maintaining the comfortable ride buyers expected.

Refined Powertrains

Initially, the Verna continued with updated versions of its familiar engines.

Engine Output 1.6-litre Petrol 121 bhp 1.6-litre Diesel 126 bhp

A 6-speed torque converter automatic replaced the older 4-speed unit, which provided smoother and quicker shifts.

The BS6 Era Brings New Engines

The 2020 facelift was another significant change in mechanical aspects. In order to meet BS6 emission standards, Hyundai completely revamped its engine range.

It brought:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 115 bhp

producing 115 bhp 1.5-litre diesel producing 115 bhp and 250 Nm

producing 115 bhp and 250 Nm 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol producing 120 bhp and 172 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT

The turbo-petrol variant brought a more dynamic driving experience to the Verna, without sacrificing its practicality.

Luxury Features Enter the Segment

Hyundai also kept increasing the equipment standard.

This generation added some features that were previously exclusive to luxury vehicles, such as:

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Smart hands-free boot opening

Larger touchscreen infotainment

Connected car technology

The Verna had by now become one of the most feature-rich sedans in its class.

Fourth Generation Verna (2023-Present)

The fourth-generation Verna, launched in March 2023, is the biggest change the nameplate has ever seen.

Gone were the soft curves of earlier generations. Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy replaced them, and the Verna got a futuristic fastback look, a full-width Horizon LED light bar, sharp character lines and a much stronger road presence.

Bigger in Every Direction

The new Verna also expanded significantly, becoming one of the biggest cars in its class.

Dimension New Verna Length 4,535 mm Width 1,765 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm Boot Space 528 litres

The longer wheelbase meant more legroom in the rear seats, and the larger boot made the Verna an even more practical family sedan.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Verna: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The Most Powerful Verna Yet

Perhaps the biggest talking point was under the bonnet. For the first time, Hyundai dropped diesel engines altogether and focused entirely on petrol power.

Engine Output Transmission 1.5-litre MPi Petrol 113 bhp, 144 Nm 6-speed Manual / IVT 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol 158 bhp, 253 Nm 6-speed Manual / 7-speed DCT

The turbo-petrol Verna became the most powerful mass-market sedan in its class. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic allows it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 8.49 seconds.

Safety Takes Centre Stage

The Verna's safety record has come a long way over the years. As the buyer's expectations changed, Hyundai gradually beefed up the Verna's chassis and added a lot of safety features to all variants.



Fourth-Gen Verna comes with:

Six airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill Start Assist

All-wheel disc brakes



The current-generation Verna also achieved a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Higher variants further add Level 2 ADAS, including:

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

Forward Collision Warning

The Verna has evolved to become one of the safest sedans in its class.

2026 Facelift Keeps the Verna Fresh

In 2026, Hyundai updated the Verna to maintain its competitiveness in the compact sedan market. The platform, engines and dimensions stayed the same, but the sedan got a few significant cosmetic and feature enhancements.

Key updates included:

New front fascia featuring a wider black-chrome grille and more angular dual-LED projector headlamps

New rear bumper featuring sportier diffuser-style design and integrated boot-lip spoiler

New HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8 and HX10 variant lineup replacing the earlier EX, S, SX and SX(O) trims

Additional convenience features such as a built-in dashcam, driver's seat memory function, and powered front passenger seat with Boss Mode on higher variants

There are seven airbags, including a driver knee airbag, 360-degree camera and Blind View Monitor on the top variants.

Verna's Success Goes Beyond India

Although SUVs dominate Hyundai's sales in India today, the Verna continues to be an important model for the brand. Built at Hyundai's Chennai plant, it is exported to more than 90 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. In several markets, it is sold as the Hyundai Accent, making it one of Hyundai Motor India's strongest export models.

Back home, the Verna continues to hold its own against rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City. Hyundai has consistently kept it competitive by introducing features such as ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and a smart hands-free boot release before many of its rivals. The third-generation Verna even went on to win the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award, further cementing its place in the segment.

Hyundai Verna: A Sedan That Kept Getting Better

The Verna has changed dramatically since it first arrived in 2006. What started as a practical replacement for the Accent has grown into one of the most complete sedans in its class, offering stronger engines, better safety, more technology and a far more premium driving experience.

Even as SUVs continue to dominate the market, the Verna has managed to stay relevant by evolving with changing buyer expectations. It remains proof that a well-rounded sedan can still offer comfort, performance and everyday practicality in one package.