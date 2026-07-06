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The Evolution Of The Hyundai Verna: From Budget Sedan To Premium Performer

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
7 mins read
Jul 06, 2026, 03:17 PM
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The Evolution Of The Hyundai Verna: From Budget Sedan To Premium Performer
Key Highlights
  • Hyundai Verna was introduced in 2006 as the replacement for the Hyundai Accent
  • It started as a 103 bhp family car, and became a 158 bhp turbo-petrol performance sedan
  • Today's Verna is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, class-leading technology and 5-star safety

When Hyundai launched the Verna in India in September 2006, it was obvious that the company aimed to create something different. It wanted something new and fresh to replace the ageing Hyundai Accent and something to compete with the segment leader back then - the Honda City.

Over the years, the Hyundai Verna evolved into more than just another compact sedan. Each generation brought a significant design, technology or performance improvement, and helped Hyundai to make one of the most successful premium sedans in the country. While SUVs are becoming the common choice, the Verna still has a liking among families and enthusiasts who want a well-equipped and fun-to-drive sedan.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched At Rs 10.98 Lakh

First Generation Verna (2006-2011)

Hyundai Accent was replaced by the original Verna. The first generation was more conservative and clean, and aimed directly at family buyers, rather than the daring designs that were to come.

Verna First Gen

Built for Comfort

The first Verna rode on a 2,500 mm wheelbase with a suspension setup of:

  • MacPherson struts at the front
  • Torsion beam rear suspension

The suspension was tuned mainly for comfort and was ideal for urban driving. At higher speeds, however, the soft setup felt floaty over the bumps on the highway.

The Diesel Start

Both petrol and diesel engines were available, although the diesel began to be the focus.

EngineOutput
1.6-litre Petrol103 bhp, 147 Nm
1.5-litre CRDi Diesel109 bhp, 235 Nm

The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel was the standout with its outstanding low-end torque and impressive performance. It outperformed many of its rivals at the time and also offered good fuel economy, making Verna one of the highest-selling diesel Sedans in India.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched With Battery-As-A-Service; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 lakh

The Verna Transform

The Verna Transform was introduced at the end of the cycle, with cosmetic modifications to the headlamps, bumpers and interior trim. The car's mechanicals, on the other hand, were pretty much the same.

Second Generation Verna (2011-2017)

The first-generation Verna was about functionality, but the second-generation Verna turned the tables.

2015 hyundai verna 7 650x405 81423888261

It was launched in 2011 and brought Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language to the car, with far more aggressive proportions and a coupe-like roofline, replacing conservative styling. This styling made the Verna one of the most stylish sedans on Indian roads for its time.

More Engines Than Ever Before

Hyundai also added more engine options to cater to various budgets.

EngineOutput
1.4-litre Petrol106 bhp
1.4-litre Diesel89 bhp, 220 Nm
1.6-litre Petrol123 bhp, 156 Nm
1.6-litre Diesel126 bhp, 260 Nm

The 1.6-litre U2 CRDi diesel was especially popular. It was one of the most powerful diesel sedans in its class with 126 bhp and 260 Nm of power, and also had an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 22.32 kmpl.

The Verna was also offered with automatic gearboxes, alongside the manual transmission, to appeal to urban buyers.

2015 hyundai verna 4 650x406 81423888213

Premium Features Became a Verna Trademark

This generation redefined the expectations of buyers for a compact sedan.

Depending on the variant, buyers could get:

  • Six airbags
  • Push-button start
  • Automatic climate control
  • Rear parking camera integrated into the IRVM
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Keyless entry

Many of these options were still rare in the segment, making the Verna one of the most equipped sedans on the market.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Subcompact SUV Comparison

Third Generation Verna (2017-2023)

In 2017, Hyundai moved away from simply piling on features and focused more on enhancing the Verna's driving experience. The third generation was far more robust and refined than the previous generation and was based on Hyundai's newer K2 platform.

2017 hyundai verna review 827x510 61503658305

Better Stability, Better Ride

One of the biggest criticisms of older Vernas had been their soft high-speed dynamics.

The new platform addressed this with:

  • Increased structural rigidity
  • Revised rear suspension geometry
  • Vertically mounted rear shock absorbers

The result was a sedan that felt far more planted on highways while maintaining the comfortable ride buyers expected.

Refined Powertrains

Initially, the Verna continued with updated versions of its familiar engines.

EngineOutput
1.6-litre Petrol121 bhp
1.6-litre Diesel126 bhp

A 6-speed torque converter automatic replaced the older 4-speed unit, which provided smoother and quicker shifts.

The BS6 Era Brings New Engines

The 2020 facelift was another significant change in mechanical aspects. In order to meet BS6 emission standards, Hyundai completely revamped its engine range.

Verna 2017

It brought:

  • 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 115 bhp
  • 1.5-litre diesel producing 115 bhp and 250 Nm
  • 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol producing 120 bhp and 172 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT

The turbo-petrol variant brought a more dynamic driving experience to the Verna, without sacrificing its practicality.

Luxury Features Enter the Segment

Hyundai also kept increasing the equipment standard.

This generation added some features that were previously exclusive to luxury vehicles, such as:

  • Ventilated front seats
  • Wireless phone charging
  • Smart hands-free boot opening
  • Larger touchscreen infotainment
  • Connected car technology

The Verna had by now become one of the most feature-rich sedans in its class.

Fourth Generation Verna (2023-Present)

The fourth-generation Verna, launched in March 2023, is the biggest change the nameplate has ever seen.

Gone were the soft curves of earlier generations. Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy replaced them, and the Verna got a futuristic fastback look, a full-width Horizon LED light bar, sharp character lines and a much stronger road presence.

Hyundai Verna Long term 15

Bigger in Every Direction

The new Verna also expanded significantly, becoming one of the biggest cars in its class.

DimensionNew Verna
Length4,535 mm
Width1,765 mm
Wheelbase2,670 mm
Boot Space528 litres

The longer wheelbase meant more legroom in the rear seats, and the larger boot made the Verna an even more practical family sedan.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Verna: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The Most Powerful Verna Yet

Hyundai Verna HSRP

Perhaps the biggest talking point was under the bonnet. For the first time, Hyundai dropped diesel engines altogether and focused entirely on petrol power.

EngineOutputTransmission
1.5-litre MPi Petrol113 bhp, 144 Nm6-speed Manual / IVT
1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol158 bhp, 253 Nm6-speed Manual / 7-speed DCT

The turbo-petrol Verna became the most powerful mass-market sedan in its class. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic allows it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 8.49 seconds.

Safety Takes Centre Stage

The Verna's safety record has come a long way over the years. As the buyer's expectations changed, Hyundai gradually beefed up the Verna's chassis and added a lot of safety features to all variants.
2026 hyundai verna facelift 7 airbags carandbike 1

Fourth-Gen Verna comes with:

  • Six airbags
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Hill Start Assist
  • All-wheel disc brakes


The current-generation Verna also achieved a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Higher variants further add Level 2 ADAS, including:

  • Autonomous Emergency Braking
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
  • Forward Collision Warning

The Verna has evolved to become one of the safest sedans in its class.

2026 Facelift Keeps the Verna Fresh

In 2026, Hyundai updated the Verna to maintain its competitiveness in the compact sedan market. The platform, engines and dimensions stayed the same, but the sedan got a few significant cosmetic and feature enhancements.

2026 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained

Key updates included:

  • New front fascia featuring a wider black-chrome grille and more angular dual-LED projector headlamps
  • New rear bumper featuring sportier diffuser-style design and integrated boot-lip spoiler
  • New HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8 and HX10 variant lineup replacing the earlier EX, S, SX and SX(O) trims
  • Additional convenience features such as a built-in dashcam, driver's seat memory function, and powered front passenger seat with Boss Mode on higher variants
  • There are seven airbags, including a driver knee airbag, 360-degree camera and Blind View Monitor on the top variants.

Verna's Success Goes Beyond India

Although SUVs dominate Hyundai's sales in India today, the Verna continues to be an important model for the brand. Built at Hyundai's Chennai plant, it is exported to more than 90 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. In several markets, it is sold as the Hyundai Accent, making it one of Hyundai Motor India's strongest export models.

Back home, the Verna continues to hold its own against rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City. Hyundai has consistently kept it competitive by introducing features such as ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and a smart hands-free boot release before many of its rivals. The third-generation Verna even went on to win the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award, further cementing its place in the segment.

Verna generations

Hyundai Verna: A Sedan That Kept Getting Better

The Verna has changed dramatically since it first arrived in 2006. What started as a practical replacement for the Accent has grown into one of the most complete sedans in its class, offering stronger engines, better safety, more technology and a far more premium driving experience.

Even as SUVs continue to dominate the market, the Verna has managed to stay relevant by evolving with changing buyer expectations. It remains proof that a well-rounded sedan can still offer comfort, performance and everyday practicality in one package.

# Hyundai Verna# Hyundai Verna Features# Hyundai Verna Specs# 2011 Hyundai Verna# 2026 Hyundai Verna# Vernda# Verna# Sedan# Family# Cars# Auto Industry# Used Car# Used Cars

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