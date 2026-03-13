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car&bike Awards 2026: Citroen Aircross X Gets Upgrade Of The Year Title

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car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 09:06 PM
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car&bike Awards 2026: Citroen Aircross X Gets Upgrade Of The Year Title
Key Highlights
  • The Aircross X was launched in October 2025
  • It got many new features in the cabin
  • It is the only compact to get 3 rows of seats

The upgrade of the year category was keenly contested at the 2026 car&bike awards held in Mumbai on Friday. It had some strong nominees like the Kia Carens Clavis, Mahindra Bolero Neo, MG Windsor Pro, Renault Kiger and the Tata Altroz. But the one that came out on tops beating all these cars was the Citroen Aircross X. The updated model launched right at the onset of festive season in 2025 managed to impress the car jury the most with its overall package.

Citroen Aircross jury 1

The Aircross X was launched in October and came with many features in the cabin. These included ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and 360-degree camera. Keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, and an auto IRVM were some other additions. On the outside the SUV received more black accents, LED projector headlamps with DRLs along with the Aircross X badge at the rear. The brand also offered a new Deep Forest Green colour and a dual-tone roof in black was also added.

The Aircross X comes in two 1.2 L petrol engine options - one turbo and one naturally aspirated. While former comes with just an automatic, the latter gets only a manual transmission option. The SUV also has a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Bharat NCAP. Prices range from Rs. 8.29 to Rs. 13.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

# citroen aircross x# citroen aircross# suv# carandbike awards# carandbike-awards# Cars# Auto Industry

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₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
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