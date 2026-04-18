Kia Sorento Hybrid Spied Testing In India Again
- Sorento Hybrid spied again after India launch confirmation
- To rival Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari
- Part of Kia’s 10-model lineup plan for India by 2030
The Kia Sorento has been spotted testing in India once again, just days after Kia confirmed that the three-row SUV will launch in India by 20230. This marks the second spotting of the model, following its first appearance in November 2025.
Also Read: Kia Confirms Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid For India By 2030
Unlike the earlier test mule, which was fully camouflaged, the latest spotting reveals more of the SUV’s exterior. Partial body panels are now visible, including a deep reddish-maroon shade. The styling appears largely in line with the international-spec version.
Up front, the Sorento gets a wide grille with a more squared-off look, flanked by vertically stacked LED headlamps. The profile gets a long roofline and a large glass area, while the rear features vertically oriented tail-lamps and an upright tailgate. The alloy wheels, too, mirror the global model with a 19-inch setup.
Also Read: Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Outscores The Tata Sierra
The Sorento HEV is already on sale in global markets, packing a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 224 bhp. The setup is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with all-wheel drive offered in select international markets.
While interior details of the India-spec test car are not clearly visible, the global model comes equipped with a dual-screen setup, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, head-up display and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in higher variants.
Also Read: 2026 Kia Carens Clavis Gets Variant Rejig; New HTX(O) A, GT-Line & X-Line Trims Introduced
The Sorento is also part of Kia’s broader roadmap for India. At its 2026 CEO Investor Day, the company confirmed plans to introduce a 10-model lineup in the country by 2030, with eight of those models featuring some form of electrification. This includes hybrid versions of both the Sorento and the Carnival, the latter of which is currently offered with a diesel powertrain.
In India, the Sorento will sit above the Seltos in Kia’s portfolio and will likely be positioned to rival models like the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.
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