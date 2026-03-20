2026 Kia Carens Clavis Gets Variant Rejig; New HTX(O) A, GT-Line & X-Line Trims Introduced

Shortly after rolling out updates for the Carens Clavis EV, Kia has now rolled out updates for its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling for the 2026 model year. The ICE Carens Clavis, like its EV sibling, gets the addition of new GT-Line and X-Line trims along with a feature list revision focused around the mid-spec models. Prices for the 2026MY Kia Carens Clavis (ICE) start from Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).



Also read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With 6-Seat Option And GT-Line, X-Line Trims



Carens Clavis Gains New GT-Line & X-Line Trims

Starting at the top, the Carens Clavis gets two new GT-Line variants - GTX and GTX+ - along with a range-topping X-Line trim. As in other Kia models, the GT-Line trims get a slightly more sportier look with contrast-finished brake callipers, gloss black skid plates, black upholstery with white inserts, and metal-finished pedals. The GT Line trims also feature LED fog lamps - a feature previously only offered on the Clavis EV.



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Compared to the HTX+ (pictured), the GT-Line trims get gloss black finish to the skid plates, LED fog lamps and lime-coloured brake callipers.

The X-Line trim, meanwhile, gets darkened chrome inserts atop the cosmetic changes to the GT-Line variants, as well as variant-unique black and green upholstery and a Dark Gun Metal paint finish.

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On the feature front, the GTX builds upon the HTX trim levels so you get features such as LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps (GT-Line & X-Line exclusive), auto climate control, twin 12.25-inch displays, and 360-degree cameras. The GTX+, meanwhile, is based on the previously top-spec HTX+ so you get all the bells and whistles, including Level 2 ADAS tech, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and more. Unique to the GTX+ is the availability of a Digital Key.

Beige cabin of the HTX+ (pictured) is replaced by an all-black cabin with white inserts in GT-Line; X-Line gets black upholstery with green inserts.

The X-Line is based on the GTX+ trim but only gets cosmetic changes.



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On the powertrain front, the GT-Line and X-Line trims are exclusively available with the 1.5 T-GDi turbo-petrol engine paired with the 7-speed DCT gearbox. Prices for the new variants are as follows:



Variant Price (ex-showroom) GTX 1.5 Turbo DCT (6/7-seater) Rs 19.81 lakh GTX+ 1.5 Turbo DCT (6/7-seater) Rs 21.57 lakh X-Line 1.5 Turbo DCT (6/7-seater) Rs 21.57 lakh







HTK+ Trims Get Additional Features; HTX (O) Now Offered With ADAS



Moving to the existing variants, Kia says that the HTK+ and HTK+(O) trims have been updated with new features. The former now comes with an electric sunroof as part of the package, while the latter now packs in a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and a factory Dash Cam with front and rear cameras. In the HTK+ trim, the sunroof is offered on the turbo-petrol and diesel manual variant - not offered on the diesel AT. Meanwhile, the panoramic sunroof on the HTK+(O) is exclusive to the turbo-petrol, with the diesel getting a standard sunroof.



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Petrol HTK+(O) trims now get a panormaic sunroof.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) HTK+ 1.5 T-GDi MT 7-seater Rs 15.18 lakh HTK+ 1.5 T-GDi DCT 6/7-seater Rs 16.63 lakh HTK+ 1.5 CRDi MT 7-seater Rs 16.22 lakh HTK+ 1.5 CRDi AT 6/7-seater Rs 17.35 lakh HTK+(O) 1.5 T-GDi MT 7-seater Rs 16.20 lakh HTK+(O) 1.5 T-GDi DCT 6/7-seater Rs 17.64 lakh HTK+(O) 1.5 CRDi MT 7-seater Rs 17.00 lakh

The other key update is a new HTX(O) A trim level sitting below the previously top-spec HTX+ and the HTX(O) trims. The key feature addition on the new trim level is the Level 2 ADAS kit, which was previously exclusive to the HTX+. The new trim is priced at Rs 19.86 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered only in turbo-petrol-DCT guise with 6 & 7-seat cabin layouts. This makes it about Rs 46,000 more expensive than the standard HTX(O) and about Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the HTX+.