Kia Carens Clavis Gets New Sunroof-Equipped HTE(EX) Trim; Prices Start From Rs 12.55 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jan 15, 2026, 06:57 PM
Key Highlights
  • New variants costs about Rs 50,000 more than the HTE(O) trim
  • Key feature additions include a sunroof, auto climate control & LED DRLs
  • First time Carens Clavis offered with a sunroof in 1.5 NA petrol spec

Kia India has updated the Carens Clavis line-up with a new lower mid-spec HTE(EX) variant, prices for which start at Rs 12.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the existing HTE(O) and HTK variants, the HTE(EX) trim gets some key feature additions over the HTE(O) trim, including an electric sunroof - a feature previously only offered from the HTK+(O) trim.

Also read: 2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!

Kia Carens Clavis HTE(EX)Price (ex-showroom)
1.5 Petrol MTRs 12.55 lakh
1.5 T-GDI Turbo-Petrol MTRs 13.42 lakh
1.5 Diesel MTRs 14.53 lakh

On the feature front, you get all the bells and whistles from the HTE(O) trim, including the 16-inch styled wheels, electric adjust wing mirrors, auto headlamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and a reverse camera. Additionally, you get some of the features from the HTK trim, such as LED daytime running lamps, LED cabin lighting, auto climate control and one-touch operation for the driver's power window.

Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh

Kia Carens Clavis web 18

The biggest highlight, though, is the provision of an electric sunroof on the variant, which was previously only available from the HTK+(O) trim. Kia says this marks the first time that the Carens Clavis can be had with a sunroof with the naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Also read: Intercity In A Kia Carens Clavis: Can It Be Your Ideal Long Trip Family Car?

In terms of pricing, the new trim levels cost about Rs 50,000 more than the HTE(O) trim level and about Rs 45,000 less than the higher-spec HTK variant.

As for the powertrain, the new HTE(EX) trim is available with the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engine options paired with a manual gearbox as standard.

