Kia Sonet Gets Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Automatic Variants For 2026

As part of a model year update, Kia has added more automatic gearbox variants to the Sonet subcompact SUV. Previously, only offered on the top HTX, GTX and X-Line trims, buyers are now offered the option of an automatic gearbox from as low as the second-from-base HTE(O) trim, depending on the engine.

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Turbo-Petrol-DCT Range Now Starts From Rs 9.90 Lakh



Starting with the turbo-petrol, the 1.0 T-GDi engine was previously offered with the DCT gearbox option in the HTX, GTX+ and X-Line trim levels. Now buyers get the option for the DCT unit in the mid spec HTK(O) and HTK+(O) trim levels. The former is priced at Rs 9.90 lakh with the latter costing Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Prior to the update, both variants were only offered with an iMT gearbox with the 1.0 T-GDi engine.



The new variants bring down the starting price for the turbo-petrol-DCT powertrain by almost Rs 1.7 lakh. The HTX DCT is priced at Rs 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom).



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Variant Price (ex-showroom) Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDi DCT HTK(O) Rs 9.90 lakh Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDi DCT HTK+(O) Rs 10.84 lakh

Sonet Diesel-AT Now Priced From Rs 9.78 Lakh

The bigger update comes to the Diesel-AT powertrain option, which has gone from just two variants - HTX and GTX+ - to six variants. Buyers are now offered the option of a diesel-automatic from the second-from-entry HTE(O) trim level priced at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Those wanting more features can also get the powertrain in the HTK(O), HTK+ and HTK+(O) trim levels. The standard HTK trim remains a petrol-only offering.



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In terms of pricing, the new variants bring down the starting price of the Sonet diesel-auto by almost Rs 2.25 lakh, with the HTX Diesel-AT priced at Rs 12.03 lakh (ex-showroom).



Variant Price (ex-showroom) Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel AT HTE(O) Rs 9.78 lakh Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel AT HTK(O) Rs 10.73 lakh Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel AT HTK+ Rs 11.09 lakh Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel AT HTK+(O) Rs 11.57 lakh

In terms of features, there is currently no news on any changes to the subcompact SUV’s features for the new model year.