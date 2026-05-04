Toyota Patents Hydrogen Scooter Based On Suzuki Burgman
- Patent features replaceable hydrogen canister design
- Toyota patent proposes hydrogen fuel cell technology
- Patent filings based on Suzuki Burgman platform
It’s unusual to associate Toyota with two-wheelers, but patent images filed by the Japanese brand reveal designs for a hydrogen fuel cell scooter. It’s alternative energy technology that Toyota has been working on for years – as a green alternative to electric vehicles. This doesn’t mean that Toyota will work on a production hydrogen-powered two-wheeler in future, but it certainly implies that future hydrogen-fuelled vehicles will need to encompass two-wheelers as well.
Also Read: Toyota India Supplies Hydrogen Fuel Cell Module To Ashok Leyland
The patent filed is designed around a Suzuki Burgman 400, and features an idea using replaceable, pre-filled hydrogen canisters instead of refuelling with high-pressure gas. The concept is to allow riders to simply ride into a dedicated hydrogen filling station and swap out the nearly-empty tank and install a full one for instant, clean refuelling. The patent application showcases an older Suzuki Burgman hydrogen cell prototype, dating back to a version showed at the 2011 Tokyo Motor Show.
Also Read: Is TVS Working On Hydrogen-Powered Scooter?
The new Toyota patent addresses a problem that was evident in earlier hydrogen-powered Suzuki Burgman prototypes. The new patent devises a new placement for the hydrogen tanks, where the hydrogen canister is placed in a hinge cradle that pivots at the front, so the canister can swing out to one side for easy removal and replacement. Another variation of the patent places the canister cradle on an arm that lets it move to the side for removal.
Also Read: Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
The Toyota patent mentions the use of hydrogen fuel cells, which is more efficient than hydrogen combustion engines, allowing more range from a smaller tank, as well as being cleaner when it comes to hydrogen combustion byproducts like nitrogen oxides. The patent is not an indication that Toyota will jump headlong into hydrogen-powered two-wheelers, but it’s definitely an indication that a future alternative to EV technology could well include hydrogen fuel cells which will likely offer quick replacement, as well as clean technology and practical range.
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