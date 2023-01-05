Toyota India Supplies Hydrogen Fuel Cell Module To Ashok Leyland

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (Toyota India) has supplied commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland with one unit of its Fuel Cell Module for testing and feasibility study purposes. The fuel cell module will be put to use by the CV manufacturer to develop and build a fuel cell commercial vehicle prototype.

Commenting on this clean mobility initiative, Sudeep S. Dalvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “We are extremely happy to supply Hydrogen Fuel Cell Module to Ashok Leyland for building Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle for proto examination and feasibility study purpose. Reducing tailpipe emissions and carbon footprint has always been extremely important for us at Toyota and we are also committed to contribute towards the national target of energy self-reliance.”

Fuel Cells convert the chemical energy of the oxidation of the fuel (hydrogen) into electrical energy

Talking on this move, Dr. N. Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer of Ashok Leyland, said “Ashok Leyland is excited to collaborate with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to bring their globally renowned and proven fuel cell module system to the commercial vehicle sector in India. Ashok Leyland’s track record in bringing innovative and differentiated products combined with Toyota’s technology leadership in fuel cells has created a massive opportunity to conduct proto examination and feasibility study towards decarbonizing both goods and people transportation.”

The Government has been pushing for the use of green hydrogen by the auto industry in the coming years in a bid to reduce vehicle emissions in the country. The government has been pushing the uptake of green hydrogen as a fuel source alongside other alternatives including other greener fuels such as ethanol alongside the push for going all electric. The central government also recently approved the new Green Hydrogen Mission with the eye of making India a hub for the production of green hydrogen.

Fuel Cell cars use hydrogen as a fuel source to power electric motors. The by-product of this system is water or water vapour thus reducing carbon emissions. The fuel cell is the device used to convert the chemical energy derived from the oxidation of the FCEV's fuel into electrical energy.