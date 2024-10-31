Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range

Hyundai has unveiled the Initium, its latest FCEV SUV concept. All set to be showcased at the LA Auto Show, the Initium concept previews a hydrogen-powered production car which will make its debut in the first half of 2025. Furthermore, the concept also displays Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language that gives us a glimpse into what the company’s future FCEVs might look like.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Officially Teased Ahead Of November Debut

The concept displays Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language

Visually, the Initium is a futuristic looking concept SUV with boxy characteristics. The fascia gets rectangular split-style DRLs that are embedded on a black sash like element that runs the full width of the vehicle’s front end. The headlamps and taillamp consist of four blocks arranged in a square pattern. An interesting design characteristic of the vehicle is its coupe-like roofline that flows down rather abruptly to the edge of the tailgate. The concept rides on 21-inch wheels that Hyundai says have been designed to reduce drag.

Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle



The Initium will be equipped with a 150 kW electric motor

Hyundai has stated that the vehicle will get features such as reclining rear seats, nine airbags, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance



The Initium will be equipped with a 150 kW electric motor. While it hasn’t specified the vehicle’s battery capacity, the company did claim that the vehicle will have a targeted driving range of more than 650 km.







