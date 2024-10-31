Login
Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range

The Initium concept will spawn a production-spec model which will make its global debut in the first half of 2025
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has unveiled the Initium FCEV concept.
  • Previews Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language.
  • To have a claimed driving range of 650 km.

Hyundai has unveiled the Initium, its latest FCEV SUV concept. All set to be showcased at the LA Auto Show, the Initium concept previews a hydrogen-powered production car which will make its debut in the first half of 2025. Furthermore, the concept also displays Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language that gives us a glimpse into what the company’s future FCEVs might look like.

 

Also ReadHyundai Ioniq 9 Officially Teased Ahead Of November Debut
Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range 2 The concept displays Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language

 

Visually, the Initium is a futuristic looking concept SUV with boxy characteristics. The fascia gets rectangular split-style DRLs that are embedded on a black sash like element that runs the full width of the vehicle’s front end. The headlamps and taillamp consist of four blocks arranged in a square pattern. An interesting design characteristic of the vehicle is its coupe-like roofline that flows down rather abruptly to the edge of the tailgate. The concept rides on 21-inch wheels that Hyundai says have been designed to reduce drag.

 

Also ReadHyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle
 Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range 1

The Initium will be equipped with a 150 kW electric motor

 

Hyundai has stated that the vehicle will get features such as reclining rear seats, nine airbags, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.

 

Also ReadHyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance
 

The Initium will be equipped with a 150 kW electric motor. While it hasn’t specified the vehicle’s battery capacity, the company did claim that the vehicle will have a targeted driving range of more than 650 km.




 

# Hyundai Cars# Hyundai Hydrogen Vehicles# Hyundai FCEV# FCEVs# Hyundai Initium# Hyundai Concept car# concept car# Hyundai hydrogen concept vehicle# Cars# New Cars
