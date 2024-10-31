Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
Published on October 31, 2024
Highlights
- Hyundai has unveiled the Initium FCEV concept.
- Previews Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language.
- To have a claimed driving range of 650 km.
Hyundai has unveiled the Initium, its latest FCEV SUV concept. All set to be showcased at the LA Auto Show, the Initium concept previews a hydrogen-powered production car which will make its debut in the first half of 2025. Furthermore, the concept also displays Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language that gives us a glimpse into what the company’s future FCEVs might look like.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Officially Teased Ahead Of November Debut
The concept displays Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language
Visually, the Initium is a futuristic looking concept SUV with boxy characteristics. The fascia gets rectangular split-style DRLs that are embedded on a black sash like element that runs the full width of the vehicle’s front end. The headlamps and taillamp consist of four blocks arranged in a square pattern. An interesting design characteristic of the vehicle is its coupe-like roofline that flows down rather abruptly to the edge of the tailgate. The concept rides on 21-inch wheels that Hyundai says have been designed to reduce drag.
Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle
The Initium will be equipped with a 150 kW electric motor
Hyundai has stated that the vehicle will get features such as reclining rear seats, nine airbags, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance
The Initium will be equipped with a 150 kW electric motor. While it hasn’t specified the vehicle’s battery capacity, the company did claim that the vehicle will have a targeted driving range of more than 650 km.
