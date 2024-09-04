Login
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The XRT is the more off-road ready version of the Ioniq 5.
  • Sits 23 mm higher than the standard model.
  • Has higher approach and departure angles.

Hyundai has debuted a more off-road-ready version of the Ioniq 5. Named the Ioniq 5 XRT, it gains a range of new styling cues to give it a more rugged appearance over the standard vehicle. Debuting alongside the 2025 Ioniq 5, the XRT is among the first models from Hyundai to feature Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port that allows it access to over 17,000 chargers on Tesla's Supercharger network. The 2025 Ioniq 5 will be the first model range manufactured at Hyundai’s brand-new facility in Georgia, USA.

 

Also Read: Entry-Level Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled Gets Rugged Styling Higher Ground Clearance 1

The Ioniq 5 XRT gets a range of new styling cues that give it a rugged appearance

 

Visually, the car’s Ioniq 5 XRT’s fascia is completely finished in a black shade that runs from the tip of the front bumper to the upper end of the headlamps. The XRT is also fitted with a new front bumper that is in line with its rugged character. Other exclusive design elements include new alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, a redesigned rear bumper and contrast dark finishing beneath the tail lamps. The interior of the XRT however, remains almost identical to the standard model, with the only noteworthy changes being the black headliner and XRT badged all-weather floor mats.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled Gets Rugged Styling Higher Ground Clearance 2

The vehicle sits 23 mm higher than the standard model

 

Hyundai has also stated that it has tuned its suspension, as a result of which it now sits 23 mm higher than the standard model. The XRT has an approach angle of 19.8 degrees, 2.3 degrees higher than its standard counterpart, and a departure angle of 30 degrees, 4.6 degrees more.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS

 

On the powertrain front, the XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise. While Hyundai hasn't mentioned the power figures, we expect it to be the same as the standard Ioniq 5, in which the powertrain churns out 321 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. The car is equipped with the larger 84 kWh battery pack offered in the rest of the Ioniq 5 lineup, although it hasn’t mentioned the claimed range figures of the XRT.

 

The pre-facelifted version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is still offered on sale in India at a price tag of Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai is expected to launch the Ioniq 5 facelift in India sometime soon.

 

