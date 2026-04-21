2026 Kia Syros Drops ADAS; Features Also Deleted From Base Variant
- Top spec Syros drops ADAS, 64 colour ambient lighting
- Lower variants now get 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Rear view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, auto headlamps no longer standard
Kia made some notable changes to the Syros’ lineup as part of a model-year update, including revisions to the styling, variant list, and even the features offered. The SUV’s line-up saw an addition of four new variants, including a more sparsely equipped entry trim level, while the top HTX+ trims were also deleted. The biggest accompanying news, however, is the deletion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) from the model, with the Syros now the only Kia sold in India to not offer the active safety system. ADAS was previously offered on the fully-loaded HTX+(O) trim level, which is now no longer on sale.
Also read: 2026 Kia Syros Launched At Rs 8.40 Lakh; Gets 4 New Variants, Diesel-AT Option More Affordable
New Top Trims Lack ADAS & More Features
Kia dropped the previously offered fully-loaded HTX+ and HTX+(O) trim levels of the Syros, with the lower-spec HTX and new HTX(O) trims taking their place. This has been accompanied by some notable feature deletions as well, with ADAS being the biggest omission.
Also read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Spied Testing In India Again
Other features that didn’t transition between the outgoing top trims and the new fully-loaded trims include 64-colour ambient lighting, side parking sensors and puddle lamps, while one-touch window operations are now limited to just the driver side window. Interestingly, the outgoing HTX & HTX+ trims offered one-touch operations for all power windows. 360-degree cameras are also not included.
On the features front, the HTX packs in kit such as a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen (now no longer standard across the range), all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a Harman Kardon sound system, dual dash cam, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, a wireless smartphone charger and a powered driver seat.
Also Read: Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Outscores The Tata Sierra
The top HTX(O) builds on this with the inclusion of a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, 5-inch climate control touchscreen, auto-dimming inner rear view mirror and ventilated rear seats.
New Entry HTE Trim Cuts Back On Features
A key update to the Syros line-up was the addition of a new HTE and HTE(O) trim levels as the entry point to the range. Compared to the previous HTK trim, which was subsequently dropped, the new entry point to the Syros range drops some notable features. These include the previously standard-fit 12.3-inch touchscreen, which has been replaced by a smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen. Other features no longer offered on the base trim include rear view camera, auto headlamps and tyre pressure monitoring. The base trim also lacks the provision of cupholders and a centre armrest on the front centre console that was available on the outgoing HTK trim.
Also Read: 2026 Kia Carens Clavis Gets Variant Rejig; New HTX(O) A, GT-Line & X-Line Trims Introduced
The new entry trim now gets you features such as LED fog lamps (new), halogen headlights, 15-inch steel wheels, LCD instrument cluster with a TFT MID, 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, tilt-adjustable steering, manual AC with rear AC vents, rear window sunshades, remote central locking, electric-adjust wing mirrors and 15-inch steel wheels.
The HTE(O) adds a sunroof, LED cabin lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, driver seat height adjust and tyre pressure monitoring.
Other Feature Updates
As for other feature updates, the reverse camera and auto headlights are now offered from the mid-spec HTK (EX) trim, which also packs in all-LED lighting over and above what is offered on the HTE (O) trim. The variant, however, lacks the 12.3-inch touchscreen that was previously offered on the trim level.
The HTK+ trim for the most part is untouched with similar kit as before, including sliding and reclining rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, key-less go on the automatics, drive modes and traction modes (automatics only), cruise control, rear disc brakes (automatic only) and more. The only difference is the smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen in place of the 12.3-inch unit.
Also read: Kia Sonet Gets Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Automatic Variants For 2026
The new HTK+(O) adds in kit such as key-less go across all powertrain options, a rear wiper and washer and a parcel shelf.
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