2026 Kia Syros Launched At Rs 8.40 Lakh; Gets 4 New Variants, Diesel-AT Option More Affordable

Kia India has updated the Syros for the 2026 model year with prices for the subcompact SUV now starting from Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs 27,000 lower than before. Updates to the subcompact SUV include cosmetic changes and a notable reshuffling of variants, with new entry and top-spec models. Here is the full price list:

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Variant/Powertrain 1.0 Turbo MT 1.0 Turbo DCT 1.5 Diesel MT 1.5 Diesel AT HTE Rs 8.40 lakh HTE(O) Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 10.00 lakh HTK(EX) Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh HTK+ Rs 10.74 lakh Rs 11.94 lakh Rs 11.54 lakh Rs 12.74 lakh HTK+(O) Rs 12.00 lakh Rs 13.20 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 14.00 lakh HTX Rs 14.00 lakh Rs 14.80 lakh HTX(O) Rs 15.00 lakh Rs 15.80 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

2026 Kia Syros: Cosmetic Updates

On the cosmetic side, Kia has made tweaks to the bumper designs of the Syros. The new car gets sharper-looking units replete with the provision of new LED fog lamps on the top models. The alloy wheel design on the top trims, too, has been revamped, though top variants continue to be offered with 17-inch units. The 2026 Syros also gets new neon-coloured brake callipers on select variants as well as three new colour options – Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss and Ivory Silver Matte.

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2026 Kia Syros: New Variants

Changes to the variant line-up start all the way from the base model. The Syros gets a new petrol-only entry-level HTE trim level offered with the turbo-petrol engine option paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is joined by a new HTE(O) trim level, which adds the option for the diesel engine – again only with a manual gearbox.

Moving further up the range, the previously offered HTK and HTK(O) trims have been dropped while the HTK(EX) variant soldiers on.

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Moving to the HTK+ trim, the biggest update to the variant is the addition of a diesel-automatic powertrain option. Previously, the diesel-AT option was limited to only the fully-loaded models, with the 2026 model year update now reducing the starting price for the powertrain by a notable Rs 2.5 lakh. Prices for the diesel-AT now start at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) as against Rs 15.22 lakh (ex-showroom) previously. The HTK+ is also joined by a new HTK+(O) trim level. Both the HTK+ and HTK+(O) trims are available with turbo-petrol and diesel engines, and with manual and automatic gearbox options.

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At the top of the line-up, the HTX and new HTX(O) trims replace the HTX+ and HTX+(O) trim levels as the new range-topping trims. The HTX also receives updates to the powertrain options offered with the trim, no longer offered with manual gearbox options for the petrol and diesel engines. Both the HTX and HTX(O) are automatic only.

2026 Kia Syros: Feature Updates

So far, Kia has not revealed how the variant reshuffle has affected the feature list of the SUV.

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2026 Kia Syros: Engine Options

Kia has made no updates to the Syros’ existing engine options, with the familiar 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options carried forward. Both units are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the turbo-petrol offered with the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the diesel with a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.