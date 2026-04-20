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2026 Kia Syros Launched At Rs 8.40 Lakh; Gets 4 New Variants, Diesel-AT Option More Affordable

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Apr 20, 2026, 12:30 PM
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2026 Kia Syros Launched At Rs 8.40 Lakh; Gets 4 New Variants, Diesel-AT Option More Affordable
Key Highlights
  • Gets New HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O) & HTX(O) trims
  • Diesel-AT option now offered from HTK+ trim
  • Feature updates yet to be confirmed

Kia India has updated the Syros for the 2026 model year with prices for the subcompact SUV now starting from Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs 27,000 lower than before. Updates to the subcompact SUV include cosmetic changes and a notable reshuffling of variants, with new entry and top-spec models. Here is the full price list:

Also read: Kia Sorento Hybrid Spied Testing In India Again

Variant/Powertrain1.0 Turbo MT1.0 Turbo DCT1.5 Diesel MT1.5 Diesel AT
HTERs 8.40 lakh
HTE(O)Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 10.00 lakh
HTK(EX)Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh
HTK+Rs 10.74 lakhRs 11.94 lakhRs 11.54 lakhRs 12.74 lakh
HTK+(O)Rs 12.00 lakhRs 13.20 lakhRs 12.80 lakhRs 14.00 lakh
HTX Rs 14.00 lakh Rs 14.80 lakh
HTX(O) Rs 15.00 lakh Rs 15.80 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

2026 Kia Syros: Cosmetic Updates

2026 Kia Syros 1

On the cosmetic side, Kia has made tweaks to the bumper designs of the Syros. The new car gets sharper-looking units replete with the provision of new LED fog lamps on the top models. The alloy wheel design on the top trims, too, has been revamped, though top variants continue to be offered with 17-inch units. The 2026 Syros also gets new neon-coloured brake callipers on select variants as well as three new colour options – Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss and Ivory Silver Matte.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Outscores The Tata Sierra


2026 Kia Syros: New Variants

Changes to the variant line-up start all the way from the base model. The Syros gets a new petrol-only entry-level HTE trim level offered with the turbo-petrol engine option paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is joined by a new HTE(O) trim level, which adds the option for the diesel engine – again only with a manual gearbox.

Moving further up the range, the previously offered HTK and HTK(O) trims have been dropped while the HTK(EX) variant soldiers on.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Carens Clavis Gets Variant Rejig; New HTX(O) A, GT-Line & X-Line Trims Introduced

Kia Syros Web 4

Moving to the HTK+ trim, the biggest update to the variant is the addition of a diesel-automatic powertrain option. Previously, the diesel-AT option was limited to only the fully-loaded models, with the 2026 model year update now reducing the starting price for the powertrain by a notable Rs 2.5 lakh. Prices for the diesel-AT now start at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) as against Rs 15.22 lakh (ex-showroom) previously. The HTK+ is also joined by a new HTK+(O) trim level. Both the HTK+ and HTK+(O) trims are available with turbo-petrol and diesel engines, and with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Also read: Kia Sonet Gets Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Automatic Variants For 2026

At the top of the line-up, the HTX and new HTX(O) trims replace the HTX+ and HTX+(O) trim levels as the new range-topping trims. The HTX also receives updates to the powertrain options offered with the trim, no longer offered with manual gearbox options for the petrol and diesel engines. Both the HTX and HTX(O) are automatic only.

2026 Kia Syros 2

2026 Kia Syros: Feature Updates

So far, Kia has not revealed how the variant reshuffle has affected the feature list of the SUV.

Also read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With 6-Seat Option And GT-Line, X-Line Trims

2026 Kia Syros: Engine Options

Kia Syros Web 14

Kia has made no updates to the Syros’ existing engine options, with the familiar 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options carried forward. Both units are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the turbo-petrol offered with the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and the diesel with a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

# Kia# Kia Syros# Kia Syros SUV# Syros Price# Syros SUV Variants# Kia Syros Launch# 2026 Kia Syros# 2026 Syros# Updated Kia Syros# Cars# Cover Story

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