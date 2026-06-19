Best Diesel SUVs Under Rs 25 Lakh In India
While diesel engine options are no longer as widespread as they once were prior to 2018, there still exists a market for the powertrain even in 2026. So, if you’re in the market for a diesel SUV in the more mass-market sub-Rs 25 lakh price segment. Here are our top picks:
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta is a very well-rounded product in the sub-Rs 25 lakh segment, with a spacious, feature-rich cabin backed by Hyundai’s fit and finish quality and reliability. Buyers wanting an efficient and refined diesel will not be left wanting, with the SUV’s 1.5-litre diesel an effortless mile-muncher and offered with an automatic gearbox for ease of use. Buyers also have a wide range of variants to pick from – eight out of nine variants can be optioned with the diesel. The Creta is also the most fuel-efficient diesel SUV in the Indian market with an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.8 kmpl for the diesel MT and 19.1 kmpl for the diesel automatic.
Prices for the diesel Creta range from Rs 12.53 lakh up to Rs 20.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Seltos
The Seltos also makes for a compelling package in the compact SUV segment, especially with the second-gen SUV that arrived in the market earlier this year. Debuting a new design language for the brand as well as sitting on a new platform, the new Seltos is larger and more spacious than the model it replaces and packs in all the tech one could want.
On the powertrain front, Kia has left the formula unchanged with the engines from the first-gen SUV carried over, including the 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox. Buyers can pick the diesel engine right from the base variant all the way to the fully loaded models, though the latter are offered only with the 6-speed torque converter automatic. The diesel SUV is efficient too, with a claimed 19.4 kmpl for the manual and 17.8 kmpl for the automatic. Prices for the Seltos diesel range from Rs 12.61 lakh up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Harrier & Safari
Those wanting a larger SUV than the likes of the Seltos and Creta will like the Harrier and its larger sister model, the Safari, for their size, space and features offered, though the fully loaded diesel-automatics do fall north of the sub-Rs 25 lakh price bracket. The long-serving 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine makes a strong 168 bhp and 350 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic, depending on the variant, with the latter being our pick of the gearboxes.
As with other Tata models, the ride and handling remain a strong suit of Tata’s largest SUVs, with the recent addition of new fully-loaded Ultra variants bumping up the feature list to include tech from the Harrier EV. These include a powered co-driver seat and a larger 14.5-inch touchscreen, aside from kit such as Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras, a powered driver seat, rear ventilated seats (Safari 6-seater), and more.
Mahindra XUV 7XO
Launched in January 2026, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is essentially a facelift of the popular XUV 700 and carries over almost all the latter’s strengths. When it comes to outright numbers, the 7XO is one of the most powerful diesels in its class, with the 2.2-litre mHawk mill pushing out 182 bhp and 420 Nm (MT) or 450 Nm (AT), with the option of all-wheel drive also available. Buyers have plenty of variants to pick from, with the diesel mill available as an option across all six trim levels, with the top variants offered with the option of captain seats in the second row.
Those wanting features too won’t be lacking, with top variants offering features such as ventilated front and second-row seats, three screens atop the dashboard including a passenger display, a 540-degree surround-view camera, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS and more. Even the all-wheel drive variants just creep under the Rs 25 lakh mark. Prices for the diesel 7XO range from Rs 14.96 lakh up to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Scorpio-N
The only ladder frame model in the list, the Scorpio-N comes across as a capable, muscular and comfortable SUV that would be at home inside the city, out on the highway and tackling dirt roads. While not as feature-loaded as its sibling, the 7XO, the Scorpio-N fields the same 2.2-litre diesel engine, though it develops a lower 172 bhp and 370 Nm (MT) or 400 Nm (AT) across most variants. The base models, meanwhile, get the unit in a lower 130 bhp and 300 Nm state of tune.
As with the XUV, the Scorpio-N is offered across all trim levels with the diesel engine option, with select variants also offered with optional shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive – giving it proper off-road capabilities. There’s plenty on offer in terms of features too, including a Sony 3D sound system and Level 2 ADAS tech as of mid-2025. Prices for the Scorpio-N diesel range from Rs 13.99 lakh up to Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Related News
Latest Cars
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 19, 2026Skoda Peaq Electric SUV Interior Previewed Ahead Of Global DebutThe Peaq will be Skoda’s flagship electric SUV in global markets and will be the company’s largest model yet.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 19, 2026Tata Sierra EV India Launch On June 30Electric derivative of reborn Sierra could feature optional dual-motor all-wheel drive, share battery packs with the Harrier.1 min read
- Kia Cars To Get Costlier From July 1: Prices Up By Up To 2%Come July 1, 2026, all Kia cars sold in India will become dearer by up to 2 per cent.1 min read
- Bajaj Pulsar 220F Updated With LED Headlight: Now Priced At Rs 1.36 LakhThe update is accompanied by a price increase of around Rs 8,000, taking the ex-showroom price to Rs 1.36 lakh.2 mins read
- India-UK FTA To Come Into Effect On July 15; Auto Import Duties To Fall To 10% Under Quota SystemDuties on some internal-combustion passenger vehicles will gradually fall to 10 per cent over five years. Jaguar Land Rover and McLaren have already given us an indication of price revisions.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 17, 2026Porsche 911 GT3 Launched In India At Rs 3.32 CroreConfigurator for the new-gen GT3 has gone live for a base price of Rs 3,32,60,000 without any optional extra.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 15, 20262026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: The Update That Changes EverythingThe Yezdi Scrambler gets a comprehensive update with an updated engine, revised chassis, reduced weight and proper features list. Does it deliver? Here’s our take.10 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 10, 20262026 BMW F 450 GS Review: A True GS - But Should You Buy It?The GS badge on a BMW means something and always has. Can the new made-in-India BMW F 450 GS truly live up to that legacy? We spent a few days getting familiar with the F 450 GS to see if it’s worth a buy.12 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 10, 20262026 Tata Altroz Long-Term Review: Initial Impressions After 45 DaysTata’s premium hatchback brings a lot to the table, but some rough edges are still apparent.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 9, 2026Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough PerformanceThe Renault Duster's TCe100 engine is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 99 bhp and 166 Nm of peak torque. And it only comes with a 6-speed manual.6 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 8, 20262026 Tata Tiago EV Review: Small EV Gets Big ImprovementsThe 2026 Tata Tiago EV promises a sharper design, segment-first features at sub-Rs. 10 lakh price point, and better real-world range. But does it deliver?1 min read