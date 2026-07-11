Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Top Spec Variants Compared

The recently launched Nissan Tekton has entered a hotly contested midsize SUV space, taking on established rivals including heavyweights like the Kia Seltos. With the Seltos receiving a comprehensive generational update in 2026 that brought fresh styling and more features, here's how the range-topping Tekton Tekna+ stacks up against the Seltos GTX(O).

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

Specification Tekton Seltos Length 4,349 mm 4,460 mm Width 1,815 mm 1,830 mm Height 1,674 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,657 mm 2,690 mm Ground Clearance 212 mm 200 mm Boot Space 518 litres 447 litres Wheel size 18-inch 18-inch



The Seltos is the larger SUV overall, measuring 111 mm longer, 15 mm wider and riding on a 33 mm longer wheelbase. The Tekton, meanwhile, stands 39 mm taller and offers 212 mm of ground clearance along with a bigger 518-litre boot. Both models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels, though each gets its own distinct wheel design.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Engine & Gearbox

Specification Tekton Tekna+ Seltos GTX(O) Engine 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre diesel Power 161 bhp 157 bhp (Petrol) / 114 bhp (Diesel) Torque 280 Nm 253 Nm (Petrol) / 250 Nm (Diesel) Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT (Petrol), 6-speed AT (Diesel)



The Tekton is offered only with turbo-petrol engines, with the flagship variant using a 1.3-litre turbo producing 161 bhp and 280 Nm. The Seltos GTX(O), meanwhile, gives buyers more flexibility with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. While the Nissan makes more power and torque than the petrol Seltos, Kia's diesel gives it an edge.

Also Read: Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Features

Feature Tekton Tekna+ Seltos GTX(O) Touchscreen infotainment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with Google Built-in 12.3-inch HD touchscreen Driver's display 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster Panoramic sunroof Yes Yes Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Yes Yes Powered driver's seat 6-way 8-way Powered co-driver seat 6-way No Ventilated front seats Yes Yes Seat upholstery Quilted leatherette Leatherette Wireless phone charger Yes (with cooling vent, DCT only) Yes Automatic climate control Dual-zone Dual-zone Rear AC vents Yes Yes Powered tailgate Yes Yes Ambient lighting Yes Yes Connected car technology Nissan App with Google Built-in Kia Connect Navigation Google Maps built-in Built-in navigation Voice assistant Google Assistant AI Voice Assistant Sound system Arkamys audio system Bose audio system OTA updates Yes Yes 360-degree camera Yes Yes Paddle shifters Yes (DCT only) Yes (DCT only)



Both SUVs are well-equipped, offering features such as panoramic sunroofs, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and powered tailgates.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Safety

Feature Tekton Tekna+ Seltos GTX(O) Bharat NCAP rating 5 stars 5 stars Airbags 6 6 ADAS Level 2 Level 2+ 360-degree camera Yes Yes Parking sensors Front & rear Front, rear & side Electronic parking brake Yes (DCT only) Yes TPMS Yes Yes Driver drowsiness detection Yes Yes Hill start assist Yes Yes Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Yes Yes Front & rear disc brakes Yes Yes Auto-dimming IRVM Yes Yes Rain-sensing wipers Yes Yes Front & rear dashcams Optional Yes



Both models offer a strong safety package, with 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, hill start assist and 360-degree cameras as standard. They also get Level 2 ADAS, although the Seltos goes a step further with a Level 2+ suite and additional parking sensors on the sides. Kia also includes front and rear dashcams as standard, while these are offered as an optional accessory on the Tekton.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster: What Are The Key Differences?

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Price

Variant Tekton Tekna+ Seltos GTX(O) Price range (ex-showroom) Rs 16.49 lakh - Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 21.57 lakh - Rs 21.82 lakh

Price is where the Tekton makes its strongest case. The Tekton Tekna+ range starts at Rs 16.49 lakh, thanks to the inclusion of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, making it Rs 5.08 lakh more affordable than the entry-level Seltos GTX(O), which starts at Rs 21.57 lakh. Even if you compare the range-topping DCT versions of both SUVs, the Tekton undercuts the Seltos by Rs 3.23 lakh.



While the Seltos justifies part of its premium with a richer feature list and a diesel option, the Tekton delivers a comparable overall package at a significantly lower asking price.