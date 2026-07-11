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Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Top Spec Variants Compared

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
4 mins read
Jul 11, 2026, 06:21 PM
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Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Top Spec Variants Compared
Key Highlights
  • Tekton Tekna+ undercuts the Seltos GTX(O) by up to Rs 5.08 lakh
  • Both SUVs get turbo-petrol engines, panoramic sunroofs and Level 2 ADAS
  • Despite its lower price, Tekton matches the Seltos in several aspects

The recently launched Nissan Tekton has entered a hotly contested midsize SUV space, taking on established rivals including heavyweights like the Kia Seltos. With the Seltos receiving a comprehensive generational update in 2026 that brought fresh styling and more features, here's how the range-topping Tekton Tekna+ stacks up against the Seltos GTX(O).

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Nissan Tekton 3

Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

SpecificationTektonSeltos
Length4,349 mm4,460 mm
Width1,815 mm1,830 mm
Height1,674 mm1,635 mm
Wheelbase2,657 mm2,690 mm
Ground Clearance212 mm200 mm
Boot Space518 litres447 litres
Wheel size18-inch18-inch


The Seltos is the larger SUV overall, measuring 111 mm longer, 15 mm wider and riding on a 33 mm longer wheelbase. The Tekton, meanwhile, stands 39 mm taller and offers 212 mm of ground clearance along with a bigger 518-litre boot. Both models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels, though each gets its own distinct wheel design.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh

2026 Kia Seltos m103

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Engine & Gearbox

Specification Tekton Tekna+Seltos GTX(O)
Engine1.3-litre turbo-petrol1.5-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre diesel
Power161 bhp157 bhp (Petrol) / 114 bhp (Diesel)
Torque280 Nm253 Nm (Petrol) / 250 Nm (Diesel)
Transmission6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT (Petrol), 6-speed AT (Diesel)


The Tekton is offered only with turbo-petrol engines, with the flagship variant using a 1.3-litre turbo producing 161 bhp and 280 Nm. The Seltos GTX(O), meanwhile, gives buyers more flexibility with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. While the Nissan makes more power and torque than the petrol Seltos, Kia's diesel gives it an edge.

Also Read: Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features

Nissan Tekton Tekna vs Kia Seltos GTX O 2

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Features

FeatureTekton Tekna+Seltos GTX(O)
Touchscreen infotainment10.25-inch HD touchscreen with Google Built-in12.3-inch HD touchscreen
Driver's display10.25-inch digital instrument cluster12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
Panoramic sunroofYesYes
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android AutoYesYes
Powered driver's seat6-way8-way
Powered co-driver seat6-wayNo
Ventilated front seatsYesYes
Seat upholsteryQuilted leatheretteLeatherette
Wireless phone chargerYes (with cooling vent, DCT only)Yes
Automatic climate controlDual-zoneDual-zone
Rear AC ventsYesYes
Powered tailgateYesYes
Ambient lightingYesYes
Connected car technologyNissan App with Google Built-inKia Connect
NavigationGoogle Maps built-inBuilt-in navigation
Voice assistantGoogle AssistantAI Voice Assistant
Sound systemArkamys audio systemBose audio system
OTA updatesYesYes
360-degree cameraYesYes
Paddle shiftersYes (DCT only)Yes (DCT only)


Both SUVs are well-equipped, offering features such as panoramic sunroofs, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and powered tailgates.

Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?

Nissan Tekton Tekna vs Kia Seltos GTX O 1

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Safety

FeatureTekton Tekna+Seltos GTX(O)
Bharat NCAP rating5 stars5 stars
Airbags66
ADASLevel 2Level 2+
360-degree cameraYesYes
Parking sensorsFront & rearFront, rear & side
Electronic parking brakeYes (DCT only)Yes
TPMSYesYes
Driver drowsiness detectionYesYes
Hill start assistYesYes
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)YesYes
Front & rear disc brakesYesYes
Auto-dimming IRVMYesYes
Rain-sensing wipersYesYes
Front & rear dashcamsOptionalYes


Both models offer a strong safety package, with 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, hill start assist and 360-degree cameras as standard. They also get Level 2 ADAS, although the Seltos goes a step further with a Level 2+ suite and additional parking sensors on the sides. Kia also includes front and rear dashcams as standard, while these are offered as an optional accessory on the Tekton.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster: What Are The Key Differences?

Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Price

VariantTekton Tekna+Seltos GTX(O)
Price range (ex-showroom)Rs 16.49 lakh - Rs 18.59 lakhRs 21.57 lakh - Rs 21.82 lakh

Price is where the Tekton makes its strongest case. The Tekton Tekna+ range starts at Rs 16.49 lakh, thanks to the inclusion of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, making it Rs 5.08 lakh more affordable than the entry-level Seltos GTX(O), which starts at Rs 21.57 lakh. Even if you compare the range-topping DCT versions of both SUVs, the Tekton undercuts the Seltos by Rs 3.23 lakh.

While the Seltos justifies part of its premium with a richer feature list and a diesel option, the Tekton delivers a comparable overall package at a significantly lower asking price.

# Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos# Tekton vs Seltos# Nissan Tekton Tekna+# Kia Seltos GTX(O)# Nissan Tekton# Nissan Tekton Features# Kia Seltos# Kia Seltos Features# Kia India# Nissan India# Tekton# Seltos# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story

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