Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Top Spec Variants Compared
- Tekton Tekna+ undercuts the Seltos GTX(O) by up to Rs 5.08 lakh
- Both SUVs get turbo-petrol engines, panoramic sunroofs and Level 2 ADAS
- Despite its lower price, Tekton matches the Seltos in several aspects
The recently launched Nissan Tekton has entered a hotly contested midsize SUV space, taking on established rivals including heavyweights like the Kia Seltos. With the Seltos receiving a comprehensive generational update in 2026 that brought fresh styling and more features, here's how the range-topping Tekton Tekna+ stacks up against the Seltos GTX(O).
Also Read: Nissan Tekton Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions
|Specification
|Tekton
|Seltos
|Length
|4,349 mm
|4,460 mm
|Width
|1,815 mm
|1,830 mm
|Height
|1,674 mm
|1,635 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,657 mm
|2,690 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|200 mm
|Boot Space
|518 litres
|447 litres
|Wheel size
|18-inch
|18-inch
The Seltos is the larger SUV overall, measuring 111 mm longer, 15 mm wider and riding on a 33 mm longer wheelbase. The Tekton, meanwhile, stands 39 mm taller and offers 212 mm of ground clearance along with a bigger 518-litre boot. Both models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels, though each gets its own distinct wheel design.
Also Read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Engine & Gearbox
|Specification
|Tekton Tekna+
|Seltos GTX(O)
|Engine
|1.3-litre turbo-petrol
|1.5-litre turbo-petrol / 1.5-litre diesel
|Power
|161 bhp
|157 bhp (Petrol) / 114 bhp (Diesel)
|Torque
|280 Nm
|253 Nm (Petrol) / 250 Nm (Diesel)
|Transmission
|6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT
|6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT (Petrol), 6-speed AT (Diesel)
The Tekton is offered only with turbo-petrol engines, with the flagship variant using a 1.3-litre turbo producing 161 bhp and 280 Nm. The Seltos GTX(O), meanwhile, gives buyers more flexibility with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. While the Nissan makes more power and torque than the petrol Seltos, Kia's diesel gives it an edge.
Also Read: Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Features
|Feature
|Tekton Tekna+
|Seltos GTX(O)
|Touchscreen infotainment
|10.25-inch HD touchscreen with Google Built-in
|12.3-inch HD touchscreen
|Driver's display
|10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
|12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
|Panoramic sunroof
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
|Yes
|Yes
|Powered driver's seat
|6-way
|8-way
|Powered co-driver seat
|6-way
|No
|Ventilated front seats
|Yes
|Yes
|Seat upholstery
|Quilted leatherette
|Leatherette
|Wireless phone charger
|Yes (with cooling vent, DCT only)
|Yes
|Automatic climate control
|Dual-zone
|Dual-zone
|Rear AC vents
|Yes
|Yes
|Powered tailgate
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient lighting
|Yes
|Yes
|Connected car technology
|Nissan App with Google Built-in
|Kia Connect
|Navigation
|Google Maps built-in
|Built-in navigation
|Voice assistant
|Google Assistant
|AI Voice Assistant
|Sound system
|Arkamys audio system
|Bose audio system
|OTA updates
|Yes
|Yes
|360-degree camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Paddle shifters
|Yes (DCT only)
|Yes (DCT only)
Both SUVs are well-equipped, offering features such as panoramic sunroofs, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and powered tailgates.
Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Safety
|Feature
|Tekton Tekna+
|Seltos GTX(O)
|Bharat NCAP rating
|5 stars
|5 stars
|Airbags
|6
|6
|ADAS
|Level 2
|Level 2+
|360-degree camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking sensors
|Front & rear
|Front, rear & side
|Electronic parking brake
|Yes (DCT only)
|Yes
|TPMS
|Yes
|Yes
|Driver drowsiness detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill start assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Front & rear disc brakes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-dimming IRVM
|Yes
|Yes
|Rain-sensing wipers
|Yes
|Yes
|Front & rear dashcams
|Optional
|Yes
Both models offer a strong safety package, with 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings, six airbags, ESC, TPMS, hill start assist and 360-degree cameras as standard. They also get Level 2 ADAS, although the Seltos goes a step further with a Level 2+ suite and additional parking sensors on the sides. Kia also includes front and rear dashcams as standard, while these are offered as an optional accessory on the Tekton.
Also Read: Nissan Tekton vs Renault Duster: What Are The Key Differences?
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Price
|Variant
|Tekton Tekna+
|Seltos GTX(O)
|Price range (ex-showroom)
|Rs 16.49 lakh - Rs 18.59 lakh
|Rs 21.57 lakh - Rs 21.82 lakh
Price is where the Tekton makes its strongest case. The Tekton Tekna+ range starts at Rs 16.49 lakh, thanks to the inclusion of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, making it Rs 5.08 lakh more affordable than the entry-level Seltos GTX(O), which starts at Rs 21.57 lakh. Even if you compare the range-topping DCT versions of both SUVs, the Tekton undercuts the Seltos by Rs 3.23 lakh.
While the Seltos justifies part of its premium with a richer feature list and a diesel option, the Tekton delivers a comparable overall package at a significantly lower asking price.
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