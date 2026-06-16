Hero Xpulse 421 Spotted Testing At Khardung La
- Showcases a tall rally-style windscreen, a large fuel tank
- Gets a large TFT instrument cluster; Dedicated cruise control switch
- Will get a 421 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
Hero MotoCorp's upcoming Xpulse 421 has been spotted testing in the mountains, revealing several details about the brand's long-awaited larger-capacity adventure motorcycle. First shown as a design sketch at EICMA 2024, the latest test mule appears significantly closer to production and offers the clearest look yet.
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Despite the camouflage, the overall design remains easy to make out. The Xpulse 421 looks substantially larger than the current Xpulse 210, with a taller stance, bulkier fuel tank and more extensive bodywork. A tall windscreen dominates the front end and what appears to be a vertically stacked headlamp arrangement, while the side profile is characterised by a long, single-piece seat with a generous scoop and a relatively slim tail section.
One of the more interesting details visible in these images is from the rider’s point of view. The bike features a large square TFT display mounted, which is unlike anything currently offered in Hero's lineup. The display itself was switched off on the test mule, though its size suggests room for navigation and expanded ride data among other connectivity features.
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The switchgear also reveals a few clues. On the right switch cube, there appears to be a dedicated cruise control setup, including separate buttons marked for increasing and decreasing speed, alongside a mode selector and the engine kill switch. On the left switch cube, the Xpulse 421 gets a mode button finished in red, which translates to the motorcycle getting ride modes.
The test motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in what appear to be dual-purpose block-pattern tyres. The front wheel also looks noticeably larger than the rear, hinting at a typical adventure-bike setup. This could be 21/17 or 18-ich units.
Underneath the camouflage sits what seems to be a completely new platform. Skeleton duties are likely handled by a steel tubular trellis frame, while suspension burdens are taken care of by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock.
The engine casing visible on the test mule is significantly larger than anything seen on the current Xpulse range and is expected to house a new 421 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. While Hero has not confirmed specifications, outputs in the region of 40 bhp are expected, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
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Other details visible include a large bash plate, handguards, a luggage rack integrated into the rear section and an upswept exhaust tucked close to the bodywork. The latter should aid ground clearance while also protecting the exhaust while sending it.
The fact that Hero continues to test the motorcycle in severe high-altitude conditions suggests development is still ongoing. However, the presence of production-style switchgear, body panels and instrumentation indicates the bike is moving closer to its final form.
Based on the current stage of development, we could expect the production-spec Xpulse 421 to make its global debut at EICMA 2026, before arriving in India as Hero's most powerful and tech laden adventure motorcycle yet.
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