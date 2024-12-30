Hero Xpulse 421 design trademark filed

After dropping a teaser sketch at EICMA 2024, Hero MotoCorp has filed a design trademark for the upcoming Xpulse 421 in India. The motorcycle will be a larger version of the current Xpulse 200, packing more firepower, features and off-road credentials allowing existing Xpulse 200 owners to upgrade and attracting other off-road enthusiasts in the segment.



From the design trademark image, it is clear that the Xpulse 421 will be a proper sub-500 cc dual-purpose adventure motorcycle with a tall windscreen, chunky radiator shrouds, engine bash plate, luggage rack and mounts, knuckle guards, air intake scoops, low seat and high ground clearance. The motorcycle will be built around a newly designed trellis frame, and while the patent images seem to have some sort of cladding around the chassis, we expect it to be lesser with the production version. The motorcycle will be powered by a new 421 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor mated to a 6-speed gearbox, expected to produce peak power output in the 40 bhp ballpark.

The motorcycle will be equipped with higher-spec cycle parts like USDs and linked-type monoshock, block-pattern tyres, radial brake calpier at the front and rider aids to make it a more solid off-roader. The motorcycle will ride on a 21-18 wheel setup with wire-spoke wheels.

Given that Hero has been in the testing phase of the new Xpulse 421 for some time, we expect the production version to be ready by the end of 2025, followed by its launch in 2026. Once launched, the Xpulse 421 will compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the soon-to-be-launched new KTM 390 Adventure, and the TVS Apache RTX, if launched by then.