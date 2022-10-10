Steelbird Helmets To Open 1,000 New Riderz Shoppe Stores By 2024

Steelbird Hi-tech India Limited has announced an aggressive expansion spree for its brick and mortar stores as the company will open 1,000 new outlets in the next two years. The helmet maker has announced its plans to open 1,000 new Riderz Shoppe stores by 2024. The new stores will be in addition to the 117 outlets currently operational across India, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. Through Riderz Shoppe, Steelbird retails its range of helmets, riding jackets, suits, gloves, goggles and pannier boxes, all under one roof. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director - Steelbird Hi-Tech India, originally confirmed this developed to carandbike in July this year.

Shailendra Jain, Global Group President, Steelbird Helmets, says users have scarce options when it comes to branded riding gear which the company aims to fill with Riders Shoppe stores

Shailendra Jain, Global Group President, Steelbird Helmet stated that "Even though Steelbird has a sizable presence in multi-brand stores and a broad distribution network, we have come to the conclusion that we must adopt the direct marketing retail model in order to devote quality time to providing information about the items in the manner we want. In particular, due to ignorance about safe items that have been sufficiently tested to withstand an accident, the Indian helmet business is overrun with fake and inexpensive products that endanger the lives of innocent people."

Steelbird says it aims to deliver a wide selection of riding gear and helmets that meet the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms. The company will introduce more models across these stores in the coming years. The company adds Riderz Shoppe offers a single-window solution philosophy, which allows customers to view the complete product range at once.

The new Riderz Shoppe stores will be spread not just in India but other markets as well

With regards to the need of a standalone store, Jain added, “India's two-wheeler industry has the largest proportion of motorcycles, which has led to a massive market for riding accessories. However, when it comes to purchasing branded, high-quality riding gear, bikers scarcely have any options.” He claimed that the business intended to close the gap and inform customers to choose high-quality products through Riderz Shop. "Hence, the major goal of expanding the Steelbird Riderz Shoppe is to promote the use of ISI-certified helmets and offer the best riding gear with a broad selection of products."

The Riderz Shoppe will co-exist with Steelbird's existing network of dealers and distributors. The standalone stores though will make the manufacturer, the first-of-its-kind in India to do so.