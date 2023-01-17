Ignyte Helmets Launches New IGN-7 Helmet In India

Ignyte Helmet has expanded its range of helmets with the new IGN-7 ECE 22.06. The company says that not only does the new helmet meet BIS standards but is also the first made-in-India helmet to have received the more stringent Economic Commission For Europe 22.06 (ECE 22.06) certification. The helmet has additionally also been homologated for the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Prices for the helmet start at Rs 6,199 for the monocolour and Rs 6,499 for the decal variant.

Ignyte says that the USP for the helmet is its ECE 22.06 certification which sees the helmet be tested for head protection across 18 impact points at speeds of up to 8.2 m/s or about 30 kmph as against 5 impact points and 27 kmph in the previous ECE 22.05 standard. The helmet also comes with a Pinlock 70 anti-fog lens that also meets the 22.06 standards which sets a limit of diffusion of just 10 per cent after abrasion.

“We are thrilled to present IGN-7 ECE 22.06a helmet which not just meets all international safety parameters but is also a technological marvel as this has used NACA duct technology. there is a greater market demand for such helmets with additional safety features and global certifications, especially from high-end bike riders and at Ignyte we have created IGN-7 ECE 22.06 to fulfil the global market needs of premium quality helmets” said Kashish Kapur, Director Ignyte Helmets.

The IGN-7 is made from high-impact PC-ABS blend material and gets features such as an inner sliding sunshield, NACA ducting for improved ventilation, washable interior padding, a visor locking mechanism and a high-frequency thermo foam wind deflector.