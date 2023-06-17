SteelBird Launches New Range Of Transformers-Themed Helmets In India

Helmet manufacturer SteelBird has partnered with Transformers: Rise of the Beast to introduce a unique collection of officially licensed helmets. The new range of Transformers Helmets by SteelBird will be available for purchase exclusively on e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

The Transformers Helmets by SteelBird will feature four exclusive models, combining the distinctive design elements of Transformers characters in a bid to appeal to fans. The unique range features graphics inspired by the characters from the movie franchise including Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. SteelBird says it is making the Transformers range in limited numbers.

"We are truly honored to partner with Transformers: Rise of the Beast and introduce this exclusive collection of licensed helmets in the Indian market. SteelBird has always been dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable safety gear, and this collaboration allows us to combine our passion for helmets with the iconic world of Transformers. We are confident that riders and fans alike will be thrilled by this unique collection," said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of SteelBird Group.

The Flipkart range may however not be the end of the Transformers-themed helmets with plans in place to launch more designs based on the franchise.



