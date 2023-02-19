Steelbird Launches New SBH-40 Mamba From Their Aeronautics Series

Steel bird has launched the latest helmet in their Aeronautics series named the SBH-40 mamba. The helmet features a full-face design and is made from thermoplastic shells. The visor is made from high density EPS and Polycarbonate, and comes with anti-scratch coating. The helmet is available in 3 sizes: medium (580 mm), large (600 mm), and XL (620 mm). It is priced at Rs. 1799 for the medium-end interior variant and Rs. 2199 for the high-end interior variant.

The helmet comes with an air flow ventilation system and an air tunnel in the EPS for better air ventilation. The high-end interior variant gets long cheek pads as an extra over the medium- end interior variant. It also features a high-frequency tool made wind deflector while the medium-end interior features a normal wind deflector. The helmet also gets a quick release visor mechanism which is said to make it easier to wear along with a nose protector to increase safety. These models come in two versions, one without sun-shield and the second that has a drop-down inner sun shield.

"SBH-40 helmets offer unrivalled safety standards, superior quality, effective performance, and advanced technology, whether riding or seated on the back, they are essential products that save lives. " said Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets.