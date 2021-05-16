Two-wheeler safety gear maker, Steelbird Hi-Tech India has introduced the new Blauer POD open-face helmet in the country. The new retro-styled offering has a vintage flair and is priced from ₹ 9,079 onwards, going up to ₹ 9379. The helmets are available in sizes between XS (Extra Small) and Large. The Blauer POD is positioned in the premium end of the helmet segment and takes on the offerings from Bell, AGV and Axor. The American brand also recently introduced the Brat open-face helmet.

The Blauer POD is made of a fibreglass shell with the helmet made using the balloon moulding process

Speaking on the launch of the new offering, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets, said, "Blauer POD is sure to be loved by the riders as its details and designing have highlighted the importance of comfort of the riders as it is extremely lightweight and sturdy. This model is an amalgamation of style and world-class safety standards. The helmets also have dual certification of ECE 22.05 and IS:4151."

The helmet interior liner is made in accordance with the European regulatory authority REACH

The Blauer POD gets a fibreglass shell that promises high protection with a lightweight. The company says that the helmet shell is made from the balloon moulding process that allows it to be lighter, stronger and more durable. The helmet interior liner is made in accordance with REACH rules - the European regulatory authority to check and protect the environment from harmful materials. The model comes with a dual visor with an inner sun shield and can be had in clear and smoke options. The Blauer POD also gets a quick-release mechanism buckle.

The Blauer POD helmet is now available across all Steebird outlets pan India as well as on the company's website

What really sets the helmet apart from the run-of-the-mill options are the retro colour options available including titanium, black, and while. There are also different graphics designs with stripes and monochrome adding to the charm.

