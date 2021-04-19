Steelbird India launched a new range of helmets called the 'Brat'. Priced at ₹ 5,149, the 'Brat' helmets were manufactured in collaboration with Blauer, a US company which manufactures high-end protective apparel. The Brat helmet meets the European ECE 22.05 norms along with India's ISI standards. The helmet is constructed with high-impact thermoplastic shell which offers good force dissipation in case of an accident while the interior padding is made with REACH fabric that is said to keep riders comfortable during long rides. It is also hypoallergenic and gets a quick release mechanism as well.

Also Read: Steelbird Partners With FIA For Safe & Affordable Helmets Program

(The Steelbird Brat helmet is priced at ₹ 5,149)

The Brat helmet with designer interiors and exterior and compact design makes it ideal for the young riders. "The helmet with its unmatched quality, world class safety standards and high on style international look with attractive and vibrant colour graphic is designed keeping the youth in mind. It is ideal for all those who look for a helmet which is super stylish, compact, comfortable and safe." says Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director Steelbird Helmet. The Brat range of helmets is offered in a variety of colour graphics and colours such as white black, indigo blue black, grey black, black white, black yellow, black titanium and black red. The helmet comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XL.

Also Read: Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Women

(The Brat helmet conforms to European ECE 22.05 standards along with India's ISI standards)

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) recently announced a partnership with Indian helmet maker Steelbird for its global road safety programme. The motorsport governing body for Formula 1, Formula E, Endurance, Rally, Rally Cross and Karting world championships aims to provide high-quality helmets in those territories where low quality, sub-standard helmets are a problem. Steelbird is one of the largest helmet makers in Asia with a capacity to manufacture 22,000 helmets per day.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.