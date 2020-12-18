Steelbird Unveils New SBH-26 Bella Helmets For Ladies; Prices Start At Rs. 1,149

Steelbird took the wraps off its latest range of helmets. Called SBH-26 Bella, these helmets are meant exclusively for women riders. The helmets will be available January 2021 onwards and the prices will start at ₹ 1,149. The helmet will be available in a range of colour options such as red, white, blue, purple, pink, magenta etc. It will also be available in exclusive and vibrant decals. Steelbird says that the helmet has been designed and developed in Italy and feedback from more than 100 women has also been taken into consideration.

Also Read: Steelbird SB-39 ROX Helmet Launched In India

(The Steelbird Bella range of helmets has been designed and developed in Italy)

Giving a sneak peek into the upcoming model, Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird said, "Safety is something that should not be compromised, no matter what and therefore helmet is something that is quintessential when it comes to riding two wheelers. Our upcoming model of ladies' helmets is sure to be a hit because of its astounding designs, helmet decor, added comfort, assured safety, and robust construction. And yes, these helmets for women are going to be different not just in terms of its looks but even design and features from what comes for men. Helmets for women are lighter, compact, sleek, more stylish in appearance and definitely more comfortable to wear for women."

Also Read: Steelbird Offers To Setup Manufacturing Facility In Jammu & Kashmir

(The Bella range of helmets is meant exclusively for women)

The fit and finish of the helmet has been designed keeping in mind the needs of women riders, which is evident in the use of embroidery design motifs on the helmet. Steelbird says the new range of helmets will meet ISI standards along with international standards as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.