Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199

Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From ₹ 1199

The new Steelbird SB-39 Rox helmet range comes with an in-built sun shield that offers the convenience of using a clear visor in the day, while the tinted visor can be pulled down at the push of a button.

The new SB-39 helmet range meets ISI standards and will also meet European standards expand View Photos
The new SB-39 helmet range meets ISI standards and will also meet European standards

Highlights

  • The new SB-39 Rox range starts from Rs. 1199 depending on the colour
  • The SB-39 Rox is made out of high density EPS
  • The helmets are available in two sizes - L and M

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited has launched the new SB-39 Rox series helmet equipped with a sun shield in the country. The new Steelbird SB-39 Rox helmet range is priced from ₹ 1199 and comes with an in-built tinted visor to protect the rider from sun glare. Steelbird says the new helmet range conforms to the ISI standards and will also meet European Standards. The helmet has been designed in Italy with XTech Design working on the same. The new helmet range offers the convenience of using a clear visor in the day, and using the sun shield instead to avoid the sun glare.

Speaking on the new SB-39 Rox series, Rajiv Kapur, MD - Steelbird Helmet said, "We have designed this helmet keeping in the mind the comfort of the rider. The main USPs of this helmet is its sun shield and light weight features which will make long rides an enjoyable & comfortable experience. The look and the feel of the helmet is very premium as it has replaceable interiors. We are sure this helmet will also face success like our other models."

The Steelbird SB-39 Rox series is offered in both gloss and matte colour options

The Steelbird SB-39 Rox helmet range comes with a push-button slide mechanism for the tinted visor to drop in a seamless manner. The helmet also comes with air vents for better ventilation, while the outer visor remains a clear-lens unit. The SB-39 Rox gets ratchet locking system, while the helmet is made out of high density EPS (expanded polystyrene).

The company is offering the SB-39 Rox series in three non-painted colour options - red, white and black - which gets a carbon fibre finish. Buyers will also have the option to choose from gloss and matte colours including black, desert storm, battle green, cherry red and grey. There are multiple decal options also available.

The SB-39 Rox series is available in two sizes - 600 mm (Large) and 580 mm (Medium)

The helmets are available in two sizes - 600 mm (Large) or 580 mm (Medium). Going by the experience with other Steelbird helmets, the sizes are likely to run larger than the industry average. The new range is available on the company's website as well as at the retail outlets.

