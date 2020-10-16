New Cars and Bikes in India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India

Studds, the world's largest helmet manufacturer by annual volume, has launched a new half-face helmet, called the 'Urban Super'. The helmet is priced at Rs. 1,050 and will be available at all Studds dealerships and can be ordered online too.

The new Studds 'Urban Super' helmet is priced at Rs. 1,050

  • The Studds Urban Super helmet is priced at Rs. 1,050
  • It gets a hypoallergenic liner inside and a ratchet retention system
  • Recently, Studds invested Rs. 200 crore for expanding its Faridabad plant

Studds, the world's largest helmet manufacturer by annual volume, has launched a new helmet called the 'Urban Super'. It is an open-face helmet and it is priced at ₹ 1,050. The helmet is offered in two basic sizes - large (580 mm) and extra-large (600 mm). The helmet is available in eight different color options which are - white with black strip, matt black with black strip, gun grey matt with black strip, gun grey with black strip, cherry red with black strip, black with black strip, flame blue with black strip and matt blue with black strip. The retention system used on the helmet is a ratchet system.

(Studds recently invested ₹ 200 crore at its Faridabad plant in Haryana, to make it Asia's biggest helmet manufacturing facility)

The Urban Super helmet gets a higher impact outer shell along with UV resistant paint, aimed to increase its longevity by making it durable. It also gets features like regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner and a quick release chin strap. The hypoallergenic liner minimises risk of infection or allergies which may be caused due to prolonged contact with damp helmet liners on hot/rainy days.

Recently, Studds Accessories Limited invested ₹ 200 crore in Haryana to set up Asia's largest Helmet manufacturing facility in Faridabad. It has spent ₹ 160 crore the facility which is spread in an area of over 5.5 acres and along with motorcycle helmets, Studds will also manufacture bicycle helmets for the Indian market. The company has also invested ₹ 40 crore in a new manufacturing plant spread in an area of 1.5 acres, and is India's only facility with an in-house Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) production line.

