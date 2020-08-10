Studds Invests Rs. 200 Crore To Set Up Asia's Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Studds Invests ₹ 200 Crore To Set Up Asia's Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana

Studds has invested Rs. 160 crore in a new helmet manufacturing plant and Rs. 40 crore in a new Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) manufacturing plant, both set up in Faridabad, Haryana.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Studds has invested Rs. 160 crore in a new helmet manufacturing plant and Rs. 40 crore in EPS plant.

Highlights

  • Studds has invested Rs. 160 Crore in a new helmet manufacturing plant.
  • It has invested Rs. 40 Crore in its Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) plant.
  • Both plants will ensure direct employment to over 1,500 individuals.

Studds Accessories Limited has invested ₹ 200 crore in Haryana to set up Asia's largest Helmet manufacturing facility in Faridabad. It has spent ₹ 160 crore the facility which is spread in an area of over 5.5 acres and along with motorcycle helmets, Studds will also manufacture bicycle helmets for the Indian market. The company has also invested ₹ 40 crore in a new manufacturing plant spread in an area of 1.5 acres, and is India's only facility with an in-house Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) production line. EPS is crushable foam used in helmet production and is one of the most important safety feature in the helmet, providing cushion in case of a crash.

Also Read: Helmet Safety Norms To Be Revised; Sale Of Imported Helmets Allowed

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd., said, "This is a huge milestone for all of us at Studds as we move forward in the post-COVID era. This step is a testament to our commitment towards Make in India. With the goal of expanding our production efficiency, our new plants would provide employment prospects for local citizens as well as add to the overall economic growth. Currently, we have just begun operations and are planning to ramp up production gradually. With the commencement of our new plants, we have doubled our production capacity from 7 million to 14 million units of motorcycle helmets."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Limited Edition Pinstripes Helmets

ju99kgq

Studds will ensure direct employment for over 1,500 individuals at its new manufacturing facility.

0 Comments

The new plants have a combined annual production capacity of 7.5 million units for motorcycle helmets and 1.5 million units for bicycle helmets. In terms of employment opportunities, it will ensure direct employment for over 1,500 individuals. Both manufacturing units are highly automated and bring some of the best manufacturing processes to the Indian market, like paint shop, moulding, visor coating, packaging and warehousing among others. Studds is currently exporting helmets to more than 40 countries and the new plant is aimed at ramping up exports.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Indian Motorcycle Reveals Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Indian Motorcycle Reveals Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel's Edition
Studds Invests Rs. 200 Crore To Set Up Asia's Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana
Studds Invests Rs. 200 Crore To Set Up Asia's Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana
Kia Sonet Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealership Level
Kia Sonet Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealership Level
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme
TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Gets A New Colour Scheme
MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing In India
MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing In India
Chinese Tech Majors Didi Chuxing, Baidu And Autox Start Testing Robotaxis
Chinese Tech Majors Didi Chuxing, Baidu And Autox Start Testing Robotaxis
Ducati Global Sales Down 24 Per Cent In First Half Of 2020
Ducati Global Sales Down 24 Per Cent In First Half Of 2020
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
Offers On BS6 Cars: Renault India Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Kwid & Triber In August
Offers On BS6 Cars: Renault India Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Kwid & Triber In August
One-Off BMW R 18 Dragster Unveiled
One-Off BMW R 18 Dragster Unveiled
Hyundai Motor Announces Ioniq Brand Dedicated to EVs; To Launch 3 New Models
Hyundai Motor Announces Ioniq Brand Dedicated to EVs; To Launch 3 New Models
New Husqvarna Svartpilen Motorcycle Spied Testing In India
New Husqvarna Svartpilen Motorcycle Spied Testing In India
BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 77,000
BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 77,000
Fuelled By Volvo, China's Geely Seeks Launchpad To Enter Auto Giant Orbit
Fuelled By Volvo, China's Geely Seeks Launchpad To Enter Auto Giant Orbit
BS6 TVS Radeon Receives A Price Hike Of Rs. 200
BS6 TVS Radeon Receives A Price Hike Of Rs. 200

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities