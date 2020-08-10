Studds Invests Rs. 200 Crore To Set Up Asia's Largest Helmet Manufacturing Facility In Haryana

Studds Accessories Limited has invested ₹ 200 crore in Haryana to set up Asia's largest Helmet manufacturing facility in Faridabad. It has spent ₹ 160 crore the facility which is spread in an area of over 5.5 acres and along with motorcycle helmets, Studds will also manufacture bicycle helmets for the Indian market. The company has also invested ₹ 40 crore in a new manufacturing plant spread in an area of 1.5 acres, and is India's only facility with an in-house Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) production line. EPS is crushable foam used in helmet production and is one of the most important safety feature in the helmet, providing cushion in case of a crash.

Also Read: Helmet Safety Norms To Be Revised; Sale Of Imported Helmets Allowed

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd., said, "This is a huge milestone for all of us at Studds as we move forward in the post-COVID era. This step is a testament to our commitment towards Make in India. With the goal of expanding our production efficiency, our new plants would provide employment prospects for local citizens as well as add to the overall economic growth. Currently, we have just begun operations and are planning to ramp up production gradually. With the commencement of our new plants, we have doubled our production capacity from 7 million to 14 million units of motorcycle helmets."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Limited Edition Pinstripes Helmets

Studds will ensure direct employment for over 1,500 individuals at its new manufacturing facility.

The new plants have a combined annual production capacity of 7.5 million units for motorcycle helmets and 1.5 million units for bicycle helmets. In terms of employment opportunities, it will ensure direct employment for over 1,500 individuals. Both manufacturing units are highly automated and bring some of the best manufacturing processes to the Indian market, like paint shop, moulding, visor coating, packaging and warehousing among others. Studds is currently exporting helmets to more than 40 countries and the new plant is aimed at ramping up exports.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.