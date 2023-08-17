Rapido To Equip Over 1000 Autos In Delhi With Seatbelts And Rain Curtains

Ride aggregator Rapido has announced a new initiative wherein the company will equip over 1000 auto-rickshaws in Delhi with seatbelts and rain curtains. Rapido says the primary objective here is to raise awareness about road safety, offer better safety in auto rickshaws and help reduce potential injuries from sudden stops or collisions. Rapido has already equipped its autos, plying in select areas of South Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, with seatbelts and rain curtains. However, it should be noted that the autos will come with a lap belt.

Commenting on the road safety initiatives, Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido Auto, said, “Autos in India do not essentially have adequate safety measures to prevent injuries in case of accidents. As a responsible service provider, we believe in bringing about a transformation in the space. Our constant endeavour has been to sensitise passengers about road safety measures. This impetus drives us to equip our autos with seatbelts and rain curtains, ensuring passenger safety and well-being. We have already implemented seatbelts in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and we are steadfast in extending this practice across all the cities where we are operational.”

Also Read: Delhi Bans Bike Taxi Services; Uber Moto, Rapido Affected

As part of its safety initiative, Rapido Auto has also collaborated with city traffic police departments across India to conduct safety awareness programs. These initiatives included CPR and basic life support training for their captains, along with a mime program aimed at illustrating the importance of road safety at major traffic intersections across various cities including Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Madurai.

Rapido is an aggregator platform which provides bike-taxi and auto services in more than 100 cities across India.